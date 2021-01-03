The 2020 Finale Is a Chance for Jaguars To Thank Doug Marrone One Final Time

The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts likely mark the end of the Doug Marrone era on the First Coast. With nothing left to play for, the game is an opportunity for the Jags to send their coach out with a win.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars step on the field Sunday to face the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 regular season finale, there will be little to play for. There is no postseason for the 1-14 Jaguars. And the record means they’ve already locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so even secretly hoping for a loss is no longer necessary.

There almost a guaranteed house cleaning on the way once a new general manager is hired. And at this point, it would be not only feasibly but acceptable for players to be using any time on the field to put their own play on tape.

But for head coach Doug Marrone, just as much as he knows changes will most likely come in the offseason, also knows the locker room he steps into each week is committed to playing for the person next to them as much as themselves.

“The one foot outside the door situation with the players, they haven’t been like that. They’re not going to change this week. I really believe that as we go forward,” Marrone told reporters on Wednesday.

“We’ve not had one issue, zero with anything. You guys are out there, you see how they come out. They come out and practice. They work hard. It’s just the results aren’t there, and I understand that.”

But for as much as Marrone credits his players with focusing on each other, they turn the credit right back to their Head Coach.

“As a coach, sometimes they’re searching for things to say and things to do and it’s just hard. I think he’s handled the situation really well,” explained quarterback Mike Glennon.

Doug Marrone works with quarterbacks and Chris Conley during practice. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran quarterback revealed this week he’s actually been on three teams now that ended up with the No. 1 pick—meaning they’ve been on the wrong end of a losing streak. Knowing what those locker rooms can feel like, he gives credit to Marrone during the toughest of situations in the sport.

“To come up with speeches after loss after loss isn’t easy and he’s done a great job of it. You talk about the players have done a good job, but I think he deserves a lot of credit for that as well. To come in every day, we’re a reflection of our coach and the matter of his leadership. He’s done a great job being a leader and keeping us focused on each and every week and going out trying to get a win.”

The wins haven’t come since Week 1—against the Indianapolis Colts, ironically—as the club has oscillated between one-point losses and blowouts. As the man in charge, it understandably falls on Marrone’s shoulder, fair or not. The buck stops with the man at the top. But linebacker Myles Jack feels there should be equal amounts of criticism and praise.

“I just have a lot of love for [Head Coach] Doug [Marrone]. I just feel like it’s been a rough year for him. I felt like the 2017 year when we were really good, I felt like he didn’t get enough credit and then the years when we were bad, he kind of had to eat that. That all kind of got thrown on him.

“I’m always riding with Coach Marrone. We’ve had a lot of personal conversations and just things that I’ve had to get over and deal with that he’s always had my back with. Even when I’ve been wrong in certain situations, he’s always had my back, so I’m always going to have Doug’s back. If the man was to ask me do I want Doug back, absolutely without a doubt. I just felt like this year, it’s weird to say like it’s not a great technical term but it just wasn’t fair for Doug.”

Myles Jack says he's "always riding" with Doug Marrone. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless if it was fair or not, it’s no secret this weekend is likely the last time Marrone and this staff will coach the Jacksonville Jaguars together. After four seasons and a two-game interim stint in 2016, Marrone’s current record as the Jacksonville head coach is 23-42. And Sunday against the Colts could be the last ride.

“My whole focus is [to] try to get this win. I don’t know how I’ll feel after the game. Honestly after the game, I might look at it differently, but right now I’m putting everything into trying to get this win and ending the season with a win. That’s where all my emotion and everything is generated.

“I’ve always said the one thing I’ve always been able to do my whole entire life, maybe that’s because you grow up in the Bronx, I’m able to block s*** out, literally just really focus in and kind of really hone in on what the opportunity is and what the job is and not let anything else really come into play. That’s how I feel like I’m approaching this week and [it’s] no different than I’ve approached every week.”

While Marrone might be approaching Sunday the same as every other week, there is no question it will be different, perhaps bittersweet. There’s nothing riding on this game for the Jaguars but pride…and maybe a chance to thank the coach that has stuck by them through it all and send him out with a win by which to remember the locker room he kept together.

Says Jack, “Coach Marrone is a great coach. He’s definitely someone you want in your corner. I feel like if people really got to know Doug, they would really like him. Coach Marrone’s a real cool dude outside of ball, so I’m vouching for him absolutely.”