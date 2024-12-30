The Area the Jaguars Must Focus on the Most This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a disasterous season and will undoubtedly look to make changes this offseason to help improve the team. While there are many areas the Jaguars need to improve in, one area is undoubtedly more critical than others.
The position group the Jaguars must address the most this offseason is their offensive line. They have invested nearly $300 million in quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Still, the offensive line they have him behind does not indicate the Jaguars are a team trying to protect its costly investment.
Lawrence was sacked a career-high 35 times last season. He was on pace to nearly match that total this season, as he was sacked 18 times in 10 games. Backup quarterback Mac Jones was sacked 10 times in almost as many games as Lawrence.
The number of times Lawrence and Jones have been hit has led to issues with the Jaguars' passing game, as both quarterbacks have struggled this season. However, the offensive line's inability to consistently block has also led to issues with the Jaguars' rushing attack, which has struggled over the second half of the season.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows the team must address the offensive line position this offseason. He believes many things will factor into the teams' decisions along the offensive line.
“I think it starts with just looking at the scheme, looking at the things we’re doing and also what are we doing well," Pederson said. "We need to focus on that, and what are the skillsets of the guys. I think it’s still an athletic group, our tackles especially, where we can get out and run. So, we’ve got to look at some of that. Then, just overall, that’s where you have to look at it and cut back where you can cut back, increase what is good, and just focus on that.”
Football games are won in the trenches, and the Jaguars are arguably the weakest in that department. Jacksonville must address its offensive line this season via the NFL Draft and free agency if it hopes to have a different outcome than the last two seasons.
