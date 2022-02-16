The Jaguar Report Podcast: Boselli's Hall of Fame Nod and Previewing Jacksonville's Offseason

In this week's episode, John and Gus debate what Tony Boselli's Hall of Fame honor means for the future of other Jaguars, as well as preview the critical offseason facing Jacksonville.

In the latest episode of 'The Jaguar Report Podcast', which can be listened to here and on all supporting platforms, John Shipley and Gus Logue take a look at some of the major questions facing the Jaguars as the 2022 offseason begins.

With the Los Angeles Rams taking down the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, the 2021 season is in the rearview mirror. The smoke has cleared and the dust has settled and the disastrous season that was 2021 has, at last, come to an official close for the Jaguars. Now, the full attention is turning to next season.

What did the Super Bowl teach John and Gus about the Jaguars, however, and just how far off they may be? Do the Jaguars have any hope of making the quick jump to the top of the AFC like the Bengals? Do they have the front office with the savvy to make the moves the Rams made to get to the NFL's mountaintop?

John and Gus also break down the Jaguars options at wide receiver, debating which of three potential No. 1 receivers they should trade for. Would Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley or Kenny Golladay make sense for the Jaguars? Or is there an option in the draft that makes more sense to rebuild the Jaguars' receiver room?

This week's episode also breaks down current changes to the Jaguars' front office, whether the team should re-sign DJ Chark and Cam Robinson, and what Tony Boselli's much-deserved Hall of Fame induction means for the Jaguars moving forward.