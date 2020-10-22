SI.com
The JaguarReport Podcast, Ep. 2: Fallout From the Loss to the Lions

John Shipley

The second episode of this season's version of TheJaguarReport Podcast is officially out and available on numerous platforms. 

Hosts John Shipley and Gus Logue breakdown the Jaguars' 1-5 start and why things may not look much more optimistic moving forward. In Week 6, the Jaguars had their best chance left on their schedule for a win with the 1-3 Detroit Lions coming into town. 

Unfortunately, the Jaguars dropped the home game 34-16, allowing the most points of the Matt Patricia era. The Jaguars saw their defense once again unable to prevent explosive plays, while also allowing D'Andre Swift to have his first breakout NFL game. It was the fifth week in a row the Jaguars have allowed 30 or more points, and John and Gus discuss this week whether that will change moving forward. 

The biggest storyline from the Lions game, of course, is the performance of Jacksonville's offense and starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew has regressed over the past month since he started off red hot in the first two weeks of the season, leading to the question of whether he is truly franchise quarterback material. 

This is a question that won't get answered for several more weeks, but it at least appears as of now as if the Jaguars have long-term questions at quarterback. Do John and Gus think this is a situation that plays out in a positive way for the Jaguars? They discuss this week.

Finally, the episode breaks down the Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacksonville has failed to win on the west coast more often than not in recent years, but will that change against Justin Herbert?

