The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 4: Minshew Mania Returns

John Shipley

Publisher John Shipley and contributor Trevan Pixley deliver the fourth episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast and discuss a number of Jaguars topics, ranging from the Jaguars' loss over the weekend, Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew II, Tom Coughlin's press conference from last Wednesday, and more.

The Jacksonville Jaguars now sit at 4-8 after a 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field in Week 13, and once again the team has undergone a drastic change at the quarterback position. 

Foles started at quarterback in Sunday's game but was benched at halftime of the loss after he committed three turnovers on his first three possessions and Jacksonville found itself in a 25-0 deficit going into the locker room. Instead, Minshew took the field to start the second half and he led the Jaguars to two scoring drives and was one-yard and a Dede Westbrook drop away from leading them to a third. 

On Monday, head coach Doug Marrone made it official and named Minshew the starting quarterback moving forward into the final four games of 2019. Jacksonville's season is over, but now they will have a chance to evaluate Minshew even further. 

But does this spell the end for the Foles era in Jacksonville? John and Trevan discuss where Jacksonville can go from here and why the Minshew decision was or wasn't the correct move by Marrone.

John and Trevan also discuss Tom Coughlin's bizarre press conference from last week and what his answers, and non-answers, meant for the Jaguars and their future, as well as take questions from twitter.

You can listen to each episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast on Anchor.com, as well as one of the other platforms carrying the show, such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

