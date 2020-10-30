SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

The JaguarReport Podcast, Ep. 3: Bye Week Reflections

John Shipley

With the Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of their Week 8 bye, The JaguarReport Podcast hosts John Shipley and Gus Logue took to the airways to discuss where the Jaguars are at and where they can go from here. 

Through the first seven games of the season, the Jaguars are sitting at 1-6 and are in last place in the AFC South. With nine games left in the season, the Jaguars likely don't have much more to play for other than pride and the development of key young players.

In this week's episode, John and Gus go over the team's biggest storylines entering the bye week. What areas does the team most badly need to improve over this one week of rest? What changes do they need to make before Week 9 against Houston to help them get on the win column again for the first time since Sept. 13? 

John and Gus also go over Jacksonville's latest loss, a 39-29 losing effort in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday. What are the major takeaways we can have from the game, and should the result have really been as surprising as it was? Also, was that the most winnable game left on the team's entire schedule for the rest of the season?

Finally, John and Gus go over the recent development at the quarterback position. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that starting quarterback Gardner Minshew is dealing with a thumb injury. If this knocks Minshew out of Week 9 against Houston, who should start in his place?

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Release Bruce Miller, Make Other Roster Moves

Jacksonville made a series of roster moves on Friday. Bruce Miller has been released, Chris Thompson is back to the active roster and more.

John Shipley

Jaguars Bye Week Stock Report: Which Players Are on the Rise?

With the season now seven games old, which Jaguars are on the way up in terms of development and which Jaguars have struggled?

John Shipley

The Curious Case of Laviska Shenault's Usage

Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault has only really made big impacts during the first half of games this season. Why is that, and how can the Jaguars change it?

John Shipley

Adam Gotsis and the Circumnavigational Learning Curve He's Climbing For the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis has criss crossed the country, and for that matter, the world, to become an increasingly impactful player for the Jaguars.

KassidyHill

Jaguars President Mark Lamping Discusses London and Lot J in Town Hall

When discussing the future of Lot J games, Jaguars president also went over why all future London games are up to the NFL.

John Shipley

Jaguars Bye Week Mailbag: What Is Going On at QB?

In this week's mailbag we tackle questions on Gardner Minshew, what else the Jaguars can do to prove this season isn't a complete failure, and more.

John Shipley

Evaluating the Jaguars' Quarterback Options Behind Gardner Minshew

Which backup quarterback should get the nod if Gardner Minshew isn't able to play in Week 9?

John Shipley

Report: Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Has Fractures and Strained Ligament In Thumb

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has suffered multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb, x-rays recently revealed. The passer has reportedly had the injuries for a few weeks now.

KassidyHill

2021 NFL Draft: Early 3-Round Jaguars Mock Draft

With the Jaguars sitting at 1-6 during their Week 8 bye week, we are going to perform a mock draft exercise to find the best fits for the Jaguars come 2021.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

5 Down Notebook: Plays That Most Impacted Jaguars Vs. the Chargers

Which plays were the most important during Jacksonville's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers? We break it all down here, including Jacksonville's special teams play of the year.

John Shipley

by

Older Fan