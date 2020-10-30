The JaguarReport Podcast, Ep. 3: Bye Week Reflections

With the Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of their Week 8 bye, The JaguarReport Podcast hosts John Shipley and Gus Logue took to the airways to discuss where the Jaguars are at and where they can go from here.

Through the first seven games of the season, the Jaguars are sitting at 1-6 and are in last place in the AFC South. With nine games left in the season, the Jaguars likely don't have much more to play for other than pride and the development of key young players.

In this week's episode, John and Gus go over the team's biggest storylines entering the bye week. What areas does the team most badly need to improve over this one week of rest? What changes do they need to make before Week 9 against Houston to help them get on the win column again for the first time since Sept. 13?

John and Gus also go over Jacksonville's latest loss, a 39-29 losing effort in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday. What are the major takeaways we can have from the game, and should the result have really been as surprising as it was? Also, was that the most winnable game left on the team's entire schedule for the rest of the season?

Finally, John and Gus go over the recent development at the quarterback position. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that starting quarterback Gardner Minshew is dealing with a thumb injury. If this knocks Minshew out of Week 9 against Houston, who should start in his place?