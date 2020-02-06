The latest episode of The JaguarReport Podcast touches in the nonstop news that has been coming out of TIAA Bank Field in recent weeks. From Jay Gruden, to Hall of Fame disappointment, Calais Campbell, and home games in London, publisher John Shipley and contributor Trevan Pixley talked about it all.

The biggest news surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars is the recent announcement that the team would be playing two home games at Wembley Stadium in London in 2020, as opposed to playing seven or eight home games at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced Tuesday that they would be playing the games in back-to-back weeks, and the games would not be against the Pittsburgh Steelers or Chicago Bears. The news has led to an outcry from the local Jaguars' fanbase, as well as some negative reactions from former players on social media.

How much will playing two games overseas impact the Jaguars on the field and when it comes to signing free agents in March? We discussed the potential ramifications of the move, which for now is strictly for 2020.

We also talked about former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli once again being shut out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and whether he has a shot to get in as a modern-era finalist after not making it in one of the weakest Hall of Fame classes in recent years.

Calais Campbell, and his future with the Jaguars, was also argued on this week's episode. Following winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, can the Jaguars afford to lose their heart and soul next fall?

Finally, the show discussed the hiring of offensive coordinator Jay Gruden and what it could mean for Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew II.

You can listen to The JaguarReport Podcast on a number of streaming services such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or listen directly on Anchor.com.