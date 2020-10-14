The JaguarReport Podcast: Return Episode

After an extended absence, The JaguarReport Podcast has made a return for the 2020 season. In our return episode, we cover a variety of Jacksonville Jaguars topics and debate what is going wrong with the team, and what is going right.

Hosts John Shipley and Gus Logue break down Jacksonville's 30-14 loss to AFC South rival Houston Texans in Week 5, the Jaguars' fourth straight loss and third straight against a previously winless opponent.

Why did the Jaguars come out so flat against a team that had just fired its head coach and had yet to either win a game or force a turnover in four weeks? John and Gus give their takes, with the answers revolving around poor execution from key players in key moments, an offensive gameplan that didn't quite make sense and ultimately several missed opportunities.

John and Gus also discuss quarterback Gardner Minshew and what he has shown through five games. Is he a franchise quarterback who can bail his team out of adversity, or is he just a high-end backup who can fill in as starter?

Finally, John and Gus look ahead to the Week 6 home against the Detroit Lions. Detroit (1-3) is fresh off a bye week and have won a game more recently than the Jaguars (1-4). How do the Jaguars match up with a struggling Lions team, their fourth straight opponent with a losing record?

Tune in next week for our next episode as we discuss the outcome of the Lions game and look forward to the Chargers game.