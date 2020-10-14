SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

The JaguarReport Podcast: Return Episode

John Shipley

After an extended absence, The JaguarReport Podcast has made a return for the 2020 season. In our return episode, we cover a variety of Jacksonville Jaguars topics and debate what is going wrong with the team, and what is going right. 

Hosts John Shipley and Gus Logue break down Jacksonville's 30-14 loss to AFC South rival Houston Texans in Week 5, the Jaguars' fourth straight loss and third straight against a previously winless opponent. 

Why did the Jaguars come out so flat against a team that had just fired its head coach and had yet to either win a game or force a turnover in four weeks? John and Gus give their takes, with the answers revolving around poor execution from key players in key moments, an offensive gameplan that didn't quite make sense and ultimately several missed opportunities. 

John and Gus also discuss quarterback Gardner Minshew and what he has shown through five games. Is he a franchise quarterback who can bail his team out of adversity, or is he just a high-end backup who can fill in as starter?

Finally, John and Gus look ahead to the Week 6 home against the Detroit Lions. Detroit (1-3) is fresh off a bye week and have won a game more recently than the Jaguars (1-4). How do the Jaguars match up with a struggling Lions team, their fourth straight opponent with a losing record? 

Tune in next week for our next episode as we discuss the outcome of the Lions game and look forward to the Chargers game.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Running Back Devine Ozigbo Designated For Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars have moved second year running back Devine Ozigbo off of the team's reserve/injured list and labeled him "designated for return." The team has three weeks to active him to the active roster.

KassidyHill

State of the AFC South Following Week 5

What is the outlook of the AFC South through the first five weeks of the season? We break down what the Jaguars and their rivals have going for and against them here.

John Shipley

Jaguars Week 5 Rookie Report: First-Year Players Have Mixed Performances Vs. Texans

The Jaguars' rookie class had a rough go at it in Week 5, though more rookies played this week than any other point.

John Shipley

Air it Out: How Has the Jaguars' Offense Distributed the Ball Through 5 Weeks?

We take an updated look at what Jacksonville's passing offense has so far done through five weeks, fresh off a Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans.

John Shipley

After Worst Start Since 2015, What is Next for the Jaguars and Gardner Minshew?

With the Jaguars now in last place and at 1-4, the questions begin to pop up for what is next for the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

Zounds

5 Down Notebook: The Plays That Most Impacted Jaguars Vs. the Texans

What plays from Jacksonville's Week 5 loss to the Texans were the most important? We break it down here.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Explains How Week 7 Schedule Change Could Help the Jaguars

The Jaguars are one of several teams who will have to endure a schedule change over the next few weeks, but head coach Doug Marrone sees it as a positive in some ways.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone On How the Jaguars Can Begin 'Taking Games'

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone doesn't feel the Jags have given games away but they also haven't been "taking any games" in route to a 1-4 start. How can that change? Marrone offers his thoughts.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Mailbag: Talking Quarterbacks, Atlanta Falcons and More

We take your social media questions to give you our takes on the Jaguars, the Atlanta Falcons and what lessons could be learned.

John Shipley

Jaguars Release Stephen Hauschka, Sign Jabaal Sheard to Practice Squad

Jon Brown looks like he will be kicking for the Jaguars this Sunday now that Stephen Hauschka has been released.

John Shipley