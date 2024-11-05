The Jaguars Are Among the Worst in the NFL in this Category
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been in numerous close games this season. Unfortunately, they have lost significantly more of those types of games than they won. Five of the Jaguars’ seven losses this season were by less than a touchdown.
Close games have been the norm across the National Football League this season. However, the Jaguars are arguably one of the worst teams in the league at winning close games.
One of their only two wins on the season was nearly a loss after Jacksonville’s defense inexplicably allowed 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted how players and teams that do well in close games are those who look forward to playing in close games. He believes mentality plays a significant role in a team’s ability to win games that come down to the wire.
“Number one. I think he's right from the standpoint of the parity around the NFL right now,” Pederson said. “Games are coming into the fourth quarter. I mean, look at just our—just take us.
“We have five games of the seven, are one score. Six points or less, right? And it's those guys that, as you say, coin the phrase, ‘they want the ball.’ It's the Michael Jordan's. It's the Kobe Bryant's.
“It's those guys that say, ‘Hey, give me the ball, whatever that looks like, defensively, Foye [LB Foye Oluokun], put the ball in our hands. Last second kick, quarterback, whoever it is. And let me make the play to win the game,’right?
“That's what you grow up dreaming of as a kid, playing this game. When you run around with your buddies and you're making plays, like, hey, one day, I want to see myself making that play on a big stage.”
Even at 2-7, Pederson feels the Jaguars have the right players to win games. Furthermore, he feels he has the right players in the locker room to win the close games the Jaguars have lost many times this season.
“So, I do think we have guys in the locker room that feel the same way,” Pederson said. “We just have to continue to give ourselves, and we’ve given ourselves opportunities. We just now have to capitalize on them.”
