The Jaguars Are the Worst in the League in More Ways Than One
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled in numerous areas this season, leading to their disappointing 0-4 start. After making additions to both sides of the ball, the Jaguars were expected to contend for a playoff spot this season. However, that appears to be far from a legitimate possibility.
The Jaguars have struggled mightily on offense. While the defense started strong with solid performances in the season’s first two losses, the wheels fell off against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
On Sunday against the Houston Texans, the team suffered another loss, bringing even more scrutiny onto the team.
The Jaguars have struggled on offense, but their defense has also had its issues. Of all the areas the Jaguars have struggled at this season, their defense has struggled to force turnovers. The Jaguars’ record is the worst in the National Football League, and the defense is ranked last in forced turnovers.
Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen said the Jaguars must improve in the turnover category. He said the defense practices force turnovers and discuss the topic often.
“Sure. We have to start doing [forcing turnovers]. We have to. We're talking about it. We're coaching it. We're practicing it. Our players are talking about those types of things. There's a fine balance of not pressing too hard but staying positive with it and staying the course,” Nielsen said.
Although the Jaguars are the worst in the league in forced turnovers, Nielsen emphasized the importance of the defense keeping a positive attitude. He believes the unit is still learning how to play together and play under his coaching, as they are only entering their fifth game together.
“That's the thing. We need to stay positive, stay the course, [and] continue to build this the right way," Nielsen said. "Year one, this is coming up on our fourth game together. Just build the foundation, and stay positive, and stay the course with what we're doing.
“Once one happens, then could lead to two, and sometimes they just come in bunches. It's not how you start. It's how you finish. That's what the important thing is. We're staying positive with it and we're working on getting one this week.”
The Jaguars have much room for improvement, especially on offense. However, sometimes, a good defense is the best offense. If they hope to salvage what appears to be a lost season, their defense will need to pick up the slack.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE