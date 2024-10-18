The Jaguars' Biggest Enemy is in the Mirror
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a comfortable lead against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. They lost the momentum and preceded to lose a winnable first game. Against the Cleveland Browns, they couldn't do anything right.
In Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, they played their absolute worst in a blowout. In Houston, they failed to execute when it mattered most and costly mistakes added up in a tight game. Last week against the Chicago Bears, it was turnovers and bad penalties.
Catch a theme here?
The Jaguars are not 1-5 because of their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. The offensive line and defense have both struggled mightily, but those aren't the reasons either. Play-calling and lack of adjustments don't help, sure.
At the end of the day, the Jaguars' biggest issue has been a lack of identity and the cause is the self-inflicted wounds. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor told the media on Thursday that the team motto is "All About Us." He certainly is right. That's where the adjustments must start.
"When we go back and watch a game, and it's, 'Ok, this happened, that happened, how much did the defense really have to do with the with the false start, with the drop pass, with a missed throw?' Anything like that, that we want to go back," Taylor said. "'Ok, is this showing up in our practice preparation? Did we prepare the guys for the look we got in the game? Are we doing all these little things right?' And so, we just want to focus on ourselves and make sure we're doing the right thing down-in and down-out.”
The fixables, the controllables, are there. Like the fact that the Jaguars lead the league in dropped passes. That fact surprises Taylor.
"It does surprise us because what we see in practice, what we see the extra, all the work ethic that those guys have, the character those guys have, the production those guys have, to hear that and see that is surprising at times," Taylor said.
The Jaguars are mathematically out of the playoff race. If they lose to the New England Patriots this Sunday, when they are by far the better team with the more favorable position, the season will spiral to even darker depths. It could mean jobs.
The team is far too talented to even be in this position, yes. But for them to self sabotage every week like they have -- the implications might point to an even rougher road ahead.
