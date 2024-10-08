The Jaguars Figured Out the Secret for Success
The Jacksonville Jaguars finally got their first win of the season this past Sunday. The team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts was a relief for everyone around the organization.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson noted that the most significant difference between the team’s lone win and all of its losses this season was improved play along the offensive line.
“Protection,” Pederson said. “I mean, that, and I think just the receivers being on the same page, and it's more of a zone structure with Indy, so the guys being in the right spots, timing. He was accurate on the deep throws yesterday. It was something he worked on during the week, and that was good to see. That's how he can play.”
Pederson feels the offense made strides against the Colts. He pointed out the offense had two-minute drives with varying results. Pederson noted he was only happy with one of the two drives at the end of the second quarter and at the end of the game.
“That one, yes,” Pederson said. “The one before the end of the half, no. I mean, we could have done better there, but I thought at the end of the game, yeah, he saw the field. They pressured us a little bit, made a nice throw there to Christian [WR Christian Kirk] on the sideline for a – really got us in the field goal range at the end, and then we ran it three times just to try to take some time off the clock and force them to burn their timeouts. But I thought, when there was 2:52 or whatever it was left and a couple of timeouts, I knew we had plenty of time and opportunity to go down and at least kick that field goal.”
Through four games, the Jaguars' offensive line had nearly allowed more sacks than any other offensive line in the National Football League. This undoubtedly contributed to Lawrence’s struggles and the team’s 0-4 start to the season.
However, against the Indianapolis Colts, they did not allow one sack or one hit the entire game. Pederson credited the unit with a job well done. He noted how rare it is for an offensive line to not give up any hits on Trevor Lawrence.
“It's rare. I mean, it's rare. It usually doesn't happen,” Pederson said. “You're going to get hit a couple of times, QB hurries, things of that nature. But again, I think it's just a credit to the O-line and just paying attention to detail and focusing on your job and just things we've been talking about with the team. They did a great job keeping him clean yesterday, and Trevor did a great job at distributing the football, and then we were able to run the ball with some success. So, I think all that helps keep your quarterback clean.”
