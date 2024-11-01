The Jaguars' Leaders Must Do Their Job During Tough Time
As the Jacksonville Jaguars' season goes downhill, they remain focused on their next opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, in the age of social media and cell phones, the Jaguars can't escape the negativity that comes with a losing season entirely.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence explains his approach to handling the constant narratives surrounding the team.
There are seemingly endless reports or rumors surrounding the Jaguars this season, primarily because of the team's 0-4 start.
The winless start, along with Lawrence's dip in production early this season, led to speculation surrounding Lawrence's development and Coach Doug Pederson's future.
“I mean, nothing surprises me anymore with this league and different things you hear, or people say,” Lawrence said. “I mean, just try to block all of it out because a lot of it is. If something happens, it's how you respond to it, and then you move forward. But there's no point in speculating on stuff like that. I mean, people just say crazy stuff, honestly. "
Few things have gone right for the Jaguars this season. After starting the season 0-4, the Jaguars undoubtedly heard the outside noise surrounding their team and the potential firing of its head coach.
Lawrence emphasized the importance of keeping everything in perspective, even as the losses pile up for the Jaguars.
“I mean, part of y'all's job is not to say crazy stuff, but to report rumors or whatever. A lot of this stuff, in my opinion, has no weight. I know we're 2-6, and we're struggling and not making any excuses for it. But it's like every week you lose, the sky's falling on Monday. It's like you have to remind yourself just to take a deep breath, relax, and how do we put together a plan to go win this week? I feel like you can't put yourself in panic mode of freaking out trying to get this thing back on track.
“You’ve just got to put together another good week and go to work. There's really no other answer. If there was one answer that I could give you, we would have already done it. So, we’ve just got to have a great week of prep, play well, execute on Sunday, make a couple more plays than the Eagles, and find a way to win the game.”
As the team's franchise quarterback headed for a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Lawrence is saying all of the right things, especially with nine games remaining. However, with one more loss, Lawrence's words will only be lip service. At 2-7, it would be time for the Jaguars to fully accept that it is time to tear down the current roster and start anew.
