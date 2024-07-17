Jaguars Podcast: Biggest Training Camp Battles and Storylines
In just seven days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin their 2024 training camp.
This will be the time when the Jaguars begin to find out what kind of team they are, what their identity is, and what they might need to do to ensure a smooth 2024 season.
During this process, the Jaguars will have to answer several looming questions. Who will be calling plays and directing the offense in what hopes to be a rebound season? Will the offensive line hold up after the addition of Mitch Morse? And what will Ryan Nielsen's defense look like in his first year as coordinator.
There will also be several key position battles that will determine the top, middle and bottom of the Jaguars' roster. Will Cam Robinson or Walker Little start at left tackle? Who will be the Week 1 kicker? What will the secondary and defensive line look like?
John and Gus discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the Jaguars On SI Podcast.
