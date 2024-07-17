Jaguar Report

Jaguars Podcast: Biggest Training Camp Battles and Storylines

What do John and Gus think the biggest position battles will be for the Jaguars next week?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) holds back offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) as he goes up against guard Samuel Jackson (62) in drills during the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday morning training camp session July 27, 2023 inside the Miller Electric Center training facility.
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) holds back offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) as he goes up against guard Samuel Jackson (62) in drills during the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday morning training camp session July 27, 2023 inside the Miller Electric Center training facility. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY
In this story:

In just seven days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin their 2024 training camp.

This will be the time when the Jaguars begin to find out what kind of team they are, what their identity is, and what they might need to do to ensure a smooth 2024 season.

During this process, the Jaguars will have to answer several looming questions. Who will be calling plays and directing the offense in what hopes to be a rebound season? Will the offensive line hold up after the addition of Mitch Morse? And what will Ryan Nielsen's defense look like in his first year as coordinator.

There will also be several key position battles that will determine the top, middle and bottom of the Jaguars' roster. Will Cam Robinson or Walker Little start at left tackle? Who will be the Week 1 kicker? What will the secondary and defensive line look like?

John and Gus discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the Jaguars On SI Podcast.

You can listen to the Jaguars On SI Podcast on MegaphoneSpotifyApple PodcastsYouTube, and more.

Make sure you follow and download the Jaguars On SI Podcast on all of your listening platforms.

Comment below and let us know what you think of this week's episode!

Published |Modified
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News