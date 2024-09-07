The Most Difficult Challenge the Jaguars Are Facing Week 1
Week 1 is officially here, and teams all across the National Football League will soon begin a new season filled with hopes of a better outcome than last season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are among the many teams that revamped their roster and coaching staff over the offseason and entered the upcoming season with renewed hope that they can reach the playoffs this season as they did in the 2022-23 season.
The Jaguars have talented pieces across the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, and a new defensive coordinator is known for his ability to make the most out of the roster he has been given.
However, for all the new pieces the Jaguars enter the season with, they face arguably the best offense in the NFL in Week 1. Like the Jaguars, the Miami Dolphins have added new pieces and a new defensive coordinator, making it much more difficult for an opposing team to game plan for them.
As most teams around the league experience during the first game of the season, it is difficult to game plan for a team during the first week of the season as there is not as much current film for a team to watch on their opponent as there would be if the two teams faced off later in the season.
It is even more complicated when there are new players and coaches involved. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says that as hard as it may be, it is still up to the players to execute on game day.
“Yeah, it's interesting," Pederson said. "I think if you watched the game last night, does Baltimore, Kansas City think—I think in their minds, yeah, they think they're a good football team. I think everybody, Week 1, thinks they're a good football team. It gives you confidence, obviously, going into the game and going into these early games.
“But you still have to go execute, you still have to go play and perform and eliminate mistakes, and you're going to have to overcome adversity and all of that. But I think in your mind, going into it, you feel good about where you're at and how camp went, and all of that. A healthier team factors into all that, too. So, it does give you confidence, going into these first few games.”
