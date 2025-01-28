The No. 1 Thing Jaguars' Shad Khan Was Looking For in Head Coach Search
Within the walls of the Miller Electric Center, it was always clear what kind of coach the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking for.
The Jaguars spoke to 10 coaches of all different backgrounds, but the one thing the Jaguars were always looking for was someone who could get the most out of the quarterback position. And in new head coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars believe they have that coach.
"When we interviewed 10 remarkable candidates for the positions, two things became clear to me. Number one, that this wasn't a moment of regret for the Jacksonville Jaguars—this was a moment of progress, optimism and confidence that we will achieve the ultimate goal as long as we have the right man; and, number two, that man was Liam Coen," Khan said on Monday when introducing Coen as head coach.
"Why? Liam's outstanding body of work speaks for itself. Quarterback development is the bedrock of modern NFL, and Liam has delivered that wherever he's coached. His outstanding reputation preceded our first interview on video, and everything we heard about him from top people throughout football—solicited and otherwise—was confirmed when we met Liam here last week. Liam was bright, prepared, ambitious and he inspired us. I knew then that Liam was our man, and we got our man."
Khan went on to explain that through the process, it became clear that the question of how to develop the quarterback position became the top question on his mind.
"I think with the lack of success we've had here, certainly over the last year and a half, it's a chance for reflection from me. I think what was the fundamental thing that we need to address, and the number one thing, obviously, is the quarterback position. Our commitment to Trevor, I think it's well known and believe in him," Khan said.
"So, it started with that. That was the fundamental question, really, to all the candidates. How would they do it? After we got done with that, it was very evident to me that Liam was the guy. I had never met Liam until the process started, but I had heard about him quite a bit over the last year from really, as I said, solicited and unsolicited. NFL has several events. I've been to them. The topic comes up and his name was prominently mentioned. So, I really wanted to make sure that he was part of the 10, and as we went through the process, I mean, it was absolutely compelling he's the right guy for us.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.