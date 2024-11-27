The No. 1 Thing on the Jaguars' Minds
The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in action in Week 13 after a much-needed bye week. With the season posing concerns with the win-loss total and the frustration from fans on front-office decisions, will the Jaguars squad return with revenge on its mind?
The Jaguars are coming back into play after suffering the worst loss in franchise history to the Detroit Lions in Week 11, a game every person in the Jaguars organization wants to be erased from the memory of the public.
But could that mean the Jaguars come out firing on all cylinders against the Houston Texans? The Texans are not only division rivals but are catching the Jaguars off of a bad loss, which could only spark the Jaguar offense to take down the division leader.
This will be the second time the Jaguars and Texans matchup this season, with round one going to the Texans after a disheartening loss for the Jaguars in the last minutes of Week 4. The Jaguars held a 20-17 lead with 3:08 remaining until the tides shifted in favor of the Texans.
Flags went against the Jaguars during crucial moments as the time, and their lead was ticking away. The Texans showcased strong pass consistency as well as first-down effectiveness. Those final minutes of their first matchup showcased what was to be expected for the future of the Jaguars season.
Holding onto their slim lead quickly went by the wayside, with the Texans taking the lead with 18 seconds left in the game, putting the Jaguars against the wall with no timeouts remaining. The Texans won.
A loss like the one to the Texans can ignite something in a squad, but a loss like the one to the Lions can either make or break players for the remainder of the year. With Trevor Lawrence still questionable in starting the game, Jaguar fans can only hope the way the season has gone thus far can be forgotten with some big-time wins down the stretch.
This young Jaguars team got handed earlier losses in the season that could have gone either way and lately has not been competitive, which poses the question, "Which Jaguars team will we see Sunday?"
