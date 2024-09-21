The Secret to a More Effective Jaguars Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars played poorly on offense for the last six quarters of their season. That much is obvious. The failed to close out a winnable game against the Miami Dolphins and were anemic throughout the entirety of the Cleveland Browns loss.
They will be facing another tough defense (and the best team they've faced all season) against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. A win is critical. A loss puts the Jaguars at 0-3 and at risk of spiraling out of control with the Houston Texans next week.
Part of the issue with the Jaguars' poor execution is the offensive line play. The offensive line is widely considered to be the weakest unit on this Jaguars team. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor broke down to reporters Friday how the key to kickstarting the line.
The key? Situational football and stringing together longer drives. A war of attrition.
“I think every situation is its own. So, when you hit big plays, sometimes staying on the ball and letting them kind of build that momentum against a tired defensive line at times where they're leaning on them," Taylor said. "Providing help, depending on the line you play. Obviously, we played a very good defensive line, very good defense last week that provides a relentless amount of pressure and the pace at which they play. So, there are a number of things throughout the course of the game. I think a big part, converting third downs, staying consistent in that. You convert third downs, you're playing ahead of the sticks or with the sticks in first-and-10, second-and-five situations. But if you're in first-and-10, second-and-five, third-and-five, then you're off the field, you don't really get that rhythm when you start to get a little frustrated. It's kind of what it's felt like at times when you're not converting those situations.”
Getting to favorable second and third downs will be crucial for the Jaguars. The Bills offense is clicking and the wide receiver-cornerback mismatches favor Buffalo heavily.
The Jaguars' inability to move the ball late in the game against the Dolphins doomed them in Week 1 and hobbled them when they faced the Browns. The Bills are a much better team than both. The margin of error is very slim in Week 3.
