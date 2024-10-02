The Sky is the Limit for Jaguars Rookie
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft because he could help their offense take the next step. The Jaguars already had talented players at multiple skill positions on offense, and Thomas was a solid addition to those players.
Four games into his rookie season, and he has already become one of the players quarterback Trevor Lawrence depends on the most. He has already led the team in receiving yards in two of the team’s first four games, including against the Houston Texans.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says he and his coaching staff have gradually increased his workload as the season progresses.
“Yes, each week, we challenge him as a staff,” Pederson said. “We challenge him more and more on his plate. I think we're seeing, you're seeing, obviously, the type of receiver that he is and why we drafted him. He's, gosh, he's such a competitor. I love that about him – the way he competes out there, and he plays hard, plays fast, and he'll go in there and block safety if he has to. Nice job on the around yesterday. So, he's very capable, and we're going to continue to keep throwing the ball this way.”
“I mean, if you look at his college film, he had some around and reverses and things like that. You just don't know – sometimes he's just the fastest guy on the field, right, so he just outruns the defense. Well, here, you can't. What I've seen a couple of times we've done this now is, is how patient he is. I know Brenton [TE Brenton Strange] was out there, and I think we had Ton or one of the linemen out in front of you. He just does a nice job, does a nice job in space, and he's patient.”
The Jaguars' best hope for a win over the next few weeks may be their upcoming home divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It will be up to Thomas and the offense to make it happen as the Jaguars desperately try to avoid a 0-5 start to the season.
