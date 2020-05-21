The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the majority of their 2020 NFL Draft picks and signings on defense and put a huge emphasis on the front part of the secondary, bringing in four cornerbacks alone. On the backend though, there will be a sense of consistency and team-leading production.

Of the seven safeties on the Jaguars offseason roster, three contributed as starters during the 2019 season. Within those three, Doug Marrone’s squad will also return their top two tacklers.

Jarrod Wilson—the former undrafted free agent—has bided his time since being signed in 2016. Wilson saw a UDFA opportunity of a lifetime when he took over for Ronnie Harrison at the end of 2018 when Harrison was injured, starting two games in the process.

In 2019, Wilson saw the fruits of his labor begin to come to fruition. He started in all 16 games and led the team in tackles (79) from his free safety position. He added four passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He allowed 29 receptions, tied for 18th amongst all NFL safeties, according to Pro Football Focus.

Across from Wilson is a young and athletic safety in Harrison. The former Alabama safety is entering his third season since being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the epitome of a valuable pick. He trailed only Wilson in teams total tackles (71) and was second in passes defended (nine). The strong safety started 14 games, missing only two due to concussion protocol, and accumulated two sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

It’s not often a safety leads a team in tackles. Of the top 25 tacklers in the NFL last season, only five were not linebackers. And on the list of league-leading tacklers, only Detroit joined Jacksonville with having two safeties be a team’s leading tackling duo. Barring injury, Harrison and Wilson should begin the season back in their starting roles.

While Harrison was out injured, his role was filled by rookie Andrew Wingard. After spending most of his season helping on special teams, Wingard used his two starts to amass 11 tackles and a strip-sack. A typical safety rotation is strong with four guys. Wingard now has the baptism by fire to bring solid depth to that rotation.

Of the four new guys in the room, two were brought in as free agents (Josh Jones in the spring and Doug Middleton with two weeks left in 2019) and two added in the rookie class. It’s the latter two that are coming in with a strong possibility of replicating the duo before them.

Daniel Thomas out of Auburn was a fifth-round pick after his career 199 tackles with 13 passes defensed and five interceptions. His senior season saw 74 tackles with a career-high 5.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended. At 5’10”, 215 lbs., he’s more of a stouter safety and what he lacks in pass defense, he makes up for with wrecking ball potential.

J.R. Reed out of Georgia could have feasibly been a draft pick and was projected to be before signing with the Jaguars as an UDFA. The All-SEC safety spent his three seasons at UGA tallying 199 tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. A Jim Thorpe Award finalist with tenaciousness and motivation, Reed has all the makings of a free agent poised to break out as a significant contributor and maybe even a star.

Between Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson—plus Andrew Wingard—the Jacksonville Jaguars safety unit has plenty of young but experienced talent to set the backend of the secondary. The rookie fresh faces joining the room as well make this is a group to watch come fall.