There Still May Be Hope For the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost another winnable game on Sunday. Losing close games has been the unfortunate story of the Jaguars’ season, and their 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers was a microcosm of that.
The Jaguars season looks to essentially be over, but even with a 2-6 record, tight end Evan Engram refuses to give up hope.
“Hell no, the season’s not over,” Engram insisted. “You know what happened here. We were in a way worse spot later in the season [in 2022]. I think today, we were that today. Everybody was playing their asses off, leaving a legacy for themselves and for our team.
“That brought us down to the wire against a really good team. So, I'm saying that we've got to continue to do that and continue to build on that. If we have the outlook, we're going to get the best out of our guys for sure."
Two seasons ago, the Jaguars started the season 2-1. They proceeded to lose five games in a row. They lost seven of the season’s first ten games, eventually winning six of the last seven games.
While Engram is leaning on that as a reason for remaining confident this season, quarterback Trevor Lawrence does not believe the team from two years ago has much of an impact on this season’s team.
“That's what kind of sucks as a player and being a part of the team is you see the team coming together, and where we're at the last few weeks, we really have,” Lawrence said. “I felt like, come together, and we're playing more complementary, and we're giving ourselves a chance. Obviously, there were just too many mistakes today, and we didn't make enough plays at the end of the game to go win it.
“I do feel the team coming together, but we just have to find a way to get to 3-6 and go win next week. We can't worry about what's going to come after that. We just got to go take it one week at a time. That's the only way we're going to get out of the hole that we've put ourselves in. I'm honestly not really thinking about two years ago. It doesn't help you now.
“Obviously, the experience. Maybe guys have a little bit of confidence from that, but it's a new team, and we have to go do it. We can't say we've done it before. It's going to happen. We have to go find a way to make these plays at the end of the game to go win it, so yeah.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE