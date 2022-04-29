'There Was Just Something Special': Travon Walker’s Reaction to Jaguars Drafting Him No. 1

Walker became the first number one overall selection out of Georgia since Matthew Stafford in 2009.

The Jacksonville Jaguars found their guy to pair alongside Josh Allen on the defensive line after selecting Georgia’s Trayvon Walker with the first overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker burst onto the scene during the NFL combine, where scouts and executives got to see his freakish athleticism firsthand.

Walker’s measurables and performance at the combine resulted in his draft stock soaring over the last month. For Walker, staying in the moment was the key to his performance.

“Me, like I say, I’m the type of person, just be where my feet are, control what I can control,” Walker said. “In the moment it was the combine for me so I just attacked the task at hand, did what I was supposed to do, and everything worked out how it should have. Everybody started to realize how good of a player I can be and how good of a player I was in college.”

The Jaguars quickly brought Walker in for a pre-draft visit following his outstanding performance and were blown away by both his physical intangibles and character. Following that visit, Walker had a good idea that he was going to be a Jaguar.

“I kind of had a good idea right as I was about to get ready to leave my visit, my top-30 visit for the Jags,” Walker said. “There was just something special, a bond between me and the coaches and GM where I felt like everything went well. That’s when I was really feeling it.”

Being selected number one overall comes with a great deal of pressure. These players are expected to perform at a high level from the get go with no room for error. Trayvon Walker may not be your typical number one selection, but he is certainly prepared for the moment.

“ I’m definitely prepared for it, the No.1 pick,” Walker said. “I have to say there’s a lot of expectations behind that but it’s just the game of football to me. I’m just going to continue to do what I’ve been doing, giving my all to the game of football because that’s something that I love to do, and I’m not making it more pressure on myself than it should be.”

Excitement is making its way all around Duval County as Walker and Josh Allen could very well become the edge-rushing duo that Jacksonville has been hoping for. Both players have a knack for getting after the quarterback and are versatile chess pieces along the defensive line. Walker is determined to add to that excitement from fans and the Jaguars organization and is grateful for the opportunity.

“I’d first like to start off with thanking the whole upstairs organization, owner, the GM, the coaching staff, everybody for giving me this great opportunity, and I promise you, you won’t regret it,” Walker said. “I’m ready to work, though.”