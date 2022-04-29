Skip to main content

'There Was Just Something Special': Travon Walker’s Reaction to Jaguars Drafting Him No. 1

Walker became the first number one overall selection out of Georgia since Matthew Stafford in 2009.

The Jacksonville Jaguars found their guy to pair alongside Josh Allen on the defensive line after selecting Georgia’s Trayvon Walker with the first overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker burst onto the scene during the NFL combine, where scouts and executives got to see his freakish athleticism firsthand.

Walker’s measurables and performance at the combine resulted in his draft stock soaring over the last month. For Walker, staying in the moment was the key to his performance.

“Me, like I say, I’m the type of person, just be where my feet are, control what I can control,” Walker said. “In the moment it was the combine for me so I just attacked the task at hand, did what I was supposed to do, and everything worked out how it should have. Everybody started to realize how good of a player I can be and how good of a player I was in college.”

The Jaguars quickly brought Walker in for a pre-draft visit following his outstanding performance and were blown away by both his physical intangibles and character. Following that visit, Walker had a good idea that he was going to be a Jaguar.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I kind of had a good idea right as I was about to get ready to leave my visit, my top-30 visit for the Jags,” Walker said. “There was just something special, a bond between me and the coaches and GM where I felt like everything went well. That’s when I was really feeling it.”

Being selected number one overall comes with a great deal of pressure. These players are expected to perform at a high level from the get go with no room for error. Trayvon Walker may not be your typical number one selection, but he is certainly prepared for the moment.

“ I’m definitely prepared for it, the No.1 pick,” Walker said. “I have to say there’s a lot of expectations behind that but it’s just the game of football to me. I’m just going to continue to do what I’ve been doing, giving my all to the game of football because that’s something that I love to do, and I’m not making it more pressure on myself than it should be.”

Excitement is making its way all around Duval County as Walker and Josh Allen could very well become the edge-rushing duo that Jacksonville has been hoping for. Both players have a knack for getting after the quarterback and are versatile chess pieces along the defensive line. Walker is determined to add to that excitement from fans and the Jaguars organization and is grateful for the opportunity.

“I’d first like to start off with thanking the whole upstairs organization, owner, the GM, the coaching staff, everybody for giving me this great opportunity, and I promise you, you won’t regret it,” Walker said. “I’m ready to work, though.”

USATSI_18171099_168388385_lowres
Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Trade Up to No. 27 For LB Devin Lloyd

By John Shipley13 minutes ago
USATSI_18170555_168388385_lowres
Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Trade Back Into First Round For No. 27

By John Shipley34 minutes ago
USATSI_18169859_168388385_lowres
Draft

Baalke and Pederson Explain Why the Jaguars Drafted Walker No. 1

By John Shipley58 minutes ago
USATSI_17908313_168388385_lowres (1)
Draft

2022 NFL Draft: 3 Observations on Jaguars Selecting Travon Walker No. 1 Overall

By John Shipley1 hour ago
USATSI_17107386_168388385_lowres
Draft

Jaguars Select Georgia Pass-Rusher Travon Walker No. 1 Overall

By John Shipley3 hours ago
USATSI_17479502_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars Pick Up Josh Allen's 5th-Year Option

By John Shipley9 hours ago
USATSI_18044024_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Mailbag: Last Minute Analysis of No. 1 Pick, How Round 1 Could Unfold

By John Shipley10 hours ago
USATSI_16807467_168388385_lowres (2)
Duval Insider+

3 Observations on Jaguars Extending Cam Robinson: How Is the No. 1 Pick Impacted?

By John ShipleyApr 27, 2022