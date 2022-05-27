Titans LT Taylor Lewan: 'Jaguars Are a Team That Any Moment Can Be Good'

Could the Jaguars surprise people this offseason? Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan seems to think so.

Even the unlikeliest of people can surprise you. In this case, that person is Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, previously the last person you would expect to see generate hype for the Jacksonville Jaguars

"Jaguars are a team that any moment can be good. Any moment," Lewan said on the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast.

Lewan is one of the more outspoken offensive linemen in the NFL and has never been afraid to call it how he sees it when it comes to the Jaguars. The former first-round pick out of Michigan has found success more often than not against the Jaguars, who have finished in fourth place in the AFC South in four of the last five years.

During Lewan's eight-year career, the Jaguars have only finished better than third in the AFC South once (2017) and have only won more than six games in one season (also 2017). And even in the Jaguars' lone good year, the Titans swept them and more or less proved their superiority over them.

But even with the Jaguars finishing 3-14 last season, Lewan sees the Jaguars as a team on the rise. The Jaguars made several big additions this offseason via free agency, signing wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram, right guard Brandon Scherff, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and cornerback Darious Williams. The Jaguars also drafted top talents such as edge rusher Travon Walker and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Now, the Jaguars are a team that is seen as a tougher out than most would expect, according to Lewan.

"The AFC South is a sneaky competitive division -- could be a sneaky competitive division," Lewan said.

"They have got players over there. They got dudes you gotta be like okay, alright, what are we going to do about this guy."

Whether the Jaguars can rebound in 2022 and turn their fortunes around after the Titans dominated them last year remains to be seen. The Jaguars won only one AFC South game last season, a Week 18 upset of the Colts. Now the Jaguars are going to need to prove they can not just hang with the Titans and Colts, but even beat the Texans.

But for now, the Jaguars and their faithful can take solace in knowing that one of the key players of the division's best teams sees them as a credible threat, even if the season has yet to begin.