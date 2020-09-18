Todd Wash Impressed by CJ Henderson's Physicality in NFL Debut

It seemed like everywhere one looked ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, they saw the same constant critiques of cornerback CJ Henderson and his ability as a tackler. But during the team's Week 1 upset 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Henderson more or less put those concerns to bed.

Henderson was especially dominant in coverage on Sunday, recording an interception and three pass backups, including the game-clinching breakup of a pass to T.Y. Hilton on the game's final fourth down. But it was his tackling and physicality that stood out and earned specific praise from his defensive coordinator.

Henderson made two notible stops in space that displayed why any worry about his tackling may be misplaced. He tackled Parris in Campbell with perfect form in a one-on-one scenario to force a fourth down on one play, while delivering a stop on Jonathan Taylor in space to force another.

“He’s a physical player. When we did him coming out, we knew he was a willing tackler," defensive coordinator Todd Wash said.

"But you’ve seen some plays where he’s willing to come up and hit some people, [like] that third down stop where he came up and knifed the guy short of the goal line. You don’t see a lot of corners really wanting to throw their body around like CJ [Henderson] did on Sunday, so that was obviously really good to see about how physical he is in the run game and how he can tackle."

While Henderson's willingness to tackle and mix it up physically were notable to Wash, it would be unfair for Henderson's coordinator to not point out just how smooth Henderson was in every other facet of his game.

Last year, the Jaguars struggled to create big plays with the ball in the air, whether it be pass breakups or interceptions, but Henderson's natural playmaking ability changed that Sunday.

"But the stuff that really popped off the tape is how he’s willing to transition, mirror, and play the ball when it’s in the air," Wash said. "You never see the young man panic and that’s a credit to him and the mindset and the confidence he has in his ability.”

Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was always going to be leaned on heavily by Jacksonville in his rookie season. But if he can consistently perform to the level he did in Week 1, he will completely change the identity and expectations of Wash's defense, even as a rookie.

“He’s far from satisfied. I know in his mind, he didn’t play as well as he could’ve, which is exactly what we want to hear as a coaching staff," Wash said.

"He’s been pushing himself all week just like it’s any other week. I don’t think he’s the one that’s going to, to quote an old-timer, be allergic to the big meal. I think it’s going to be a situation where he’s going to continue to improve and he’s got a lot of drive in it.”