Jaguars DC Todd Wash Sees Positive Early Returns on Joe Schobert, Myles Jack

The linebacking unit for the Jacksonville Jaguars is about to look radically different in 2020. New faces, new positions, a (somewhat) new scheme. Change is aplenty.

The two biggest changes will be how the Jaguars liner up at middle and weak side linebacker. For the last two seasons, 2016 second-round pick Myles Jack had manned the all-important Mike linebacker position, but in 2020 it will be big-money free agent signing Joe Schobert.

With Schobert at middle linebacker, Jack will move positions for the third time since being drafted by Jacksonville. He started his career at strong side linebacker before moving to the middle to replace Paul Posluszny in 2018. Now, he will move to the weak side for the first time in his NFL career.

"The one thing about Myles is that he has been great. He is a guy that is super talented, he has played multiple positions for us already," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "Getting him comfortable is really what my main goal is and putting him in a spot where he can go and play and maybe not have to worry about a lot of other people. He has done a good job."

In March, Jacksonville signed Schobert to a five-year, $53.75 million contract which included $12 million signing bonus and $21.5 million guaranteed. In Schobert's four years in Cleveland, he recorded 408 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, and a staggering seven forced fumbles, along with 20 pass deflections. Now, he will be tasked with learning Jacksonville's defensive scheme like the back of his hand as he prepares to be the new man in the middle who makes the calls on the field.

"He's doing a really good job," defensive coordinator Todd Wash told local media on Friday. "The biggest transition, especially with these vets that transition to a different team, it's more verbiage than anything. You know, for them, understanding what we call things, how we adjust to things is the biggest adjustment but he's doing a great job with that."

Schobert's ability to teach, lead and retain information has already impressed the Jaguars, specifically Jack. The relationship between the two fifth-year linebackers will be key to the Jaguars' success on defense in 2020 and so far, Wash is encouraged by the early returns.

"Obviously my relationship with Myles, I talk to Myles a little bit more than children right now just because of the relationship in the past," Wash joked. "But Myles is bragging about him, his leadership, how intelligent he is. And, you know, we're obviously you know, we look forward to him playing the Mike linebacker spot."

With Schobert settling into his role as the new leader of Jacksonville's linebacker group, how is Jack transitioning to his new responsibilities?

For the first time since 2017, Jack will now be able to simply just play. No more making the calls on the field. No more lining every other defender up. According to Wash, this is a role Jack is set to be more comfortable at and one which will also allow his natural playmaking ability to take over.

"I've talked to Myles. He feels very comfortable over there. I think he feels a little bit more comfortable instead of making the calls. He's being able to listen," Wash said.

"I really look forward to him being at the Will spot where, you know, that's a really a great playmaking position. Telvin [Smith] did a great job with that in the past and now obviously we think Myles can be a great will linebacker also."