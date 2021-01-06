Jaguars Legend Tony Boselli Named 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Tony Boselli is once again a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the fifth year in a row. Could 2021 be the year the Jaguars have a player enter Canton?

Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli has once again been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, marking the fifth year in a row the former left tackle has been among the group of finalists.

Boselli has been named a finalist in each of the last five offseasons but has been shut out of Canton despite this. Running back Fred Taylor, who was named a semifinalist, was not named one of the 15 finalists.

The following players are finalists for the 2021 class.

DE Jared Allen

DB Ronde Barber

OT Tony Boselli

DB LeRoy Butler

OG Alan Faneca

WR Torry Holt

WR Calvin Johnson

DB John Lynch

QB Peyton Manning

LB Clay Matthews

LB Sam Mills

DL Richard Seymour

LB Zach Thomas

WR Reggie Wayne

DB Charles Woodson

Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He held down the team's left tackle spot until 2001, being elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1997-99) and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame second-team All-1990s Team.

Boselli's career was cut short due to shoulder injuries, leaving him with only 91 career games played.

One of the top offensive tackles of his era despite the injuries, Boselli was a top 10 finalist in 2018, 2019, and 2020 after first becoming one of the 15 modern-era finalists in 2017.

Boselli has received widespread support from former offensive linemen for his Canton candidacy, including from Hall of Fame lineman Anthony Munoz.

"You know, first of all, people always hate on me when I promote Tony Boselli. 'Oh he's another Trojan!' I say hey if he went to Appalachian State and I watched the guy play, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Munoz said last year on 1010 XL.

"I went right into broadcasting when he entered the league so I had a chance to watch him several times, and I watched him, of course, being a Trojan. You do watch the guys that played at the school where you played and went to school there," Munoz continued.

"You know, intensity wise, technically, I mean. And people keep pointing to the career, it wasn't long. No, but he was the best when he played."

If Boselli makes it into the Hall of Fame this year, he would be the first player who spent the primary years of his career with the Jaguars to earn the honor. It would be fitting, of course, for the Jaguars' first-ever draft pick to make it into the most prestigious group of football players of all time.