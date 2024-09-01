Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: No. 6 is a Crucial Trevor Lawrence Target
In just one week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 6: Christian Kirk
The Jacsonville Jaguars set the NFL world on fire in 2022 when they signed Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed. But through two years, no receiver has earned more receiving yards or caught more touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence.
Kirk went on to start 17 regular season games and caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff games.
In 2023, Kirk appeared in the first 12 games and caught 57 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns before suffering a core muscle injury that caused him to have surgery and miss the final five games. The Jaguars' offense took a dive with Kirk out of the lineup, with Lawrence no longer having a security blanket in the middle of the field in some of the biggest games of the year.
Now with a clean bill of health, Kirk can be expected to once again be Lawrence's favorite target in what could be an explosive passing offense.
"I feel like the offseason has been forever for me. Injuries are more mentally challenging than anything," Kirk said during OTAs. "It tests your mental, but it can kind of callus your mind. Putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and pushing through. Like I said, adversity, but I'm just excited. Got a chip on my shoulder, ready to wake some people back up and remind them the type of player that I am."
