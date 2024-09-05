Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Which Franchise Cornerstone Takes No. 2 Spot?
In just one week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 2: Trevor Lawrence
Simply looking at the numbers, there is no question that Trevor Lawrence has established himself as one of the top young passers in the NFL. And as a result, there is little surprise to see Lawrence ranked this high in the inaugural rankings.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons.
Now, Lawrence is entering the 2024 season with new weapons on the outside in Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis. Add in a third year with other weapons such as Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, and Travis Etienne, and expectations are sky-high for Lawrence.
“I think that's a big part of it. I mean, I don't know if I'd get into comparing year one to year two to year three, personnel-wise," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said in August.
"But I think when you look at the guys that are continuing to be around, Christian is so much better than he was two years ago when we started the system, to Evan... I think just the knowledge of Trevor's relationship or knowledge with those guys that are playing and how they play and what they bring and what he likes to throw to them or how they like to see certain things, I would think that there's progress in that aspect. In terms of player-to-player, I don't know if I'd get into that comparison to begin with.”
Our top 25 list so far ...
No. 2: Trevor Lawrence
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.