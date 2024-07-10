Travon Walker Named Jaguars 'Most Promising Building Block' For 2024
After a career season in 2023, expectations are even higher around NFL media for Travon Walker entering 2024.
Expectations are so high that Walker was given the nod from Bleacher Report as the Jaguars' most promising building block ahead of Week 1.
"You're not going to believe this, but the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NFL draft is pretty good. Travon Walker put together a strong sophomore year, notching 50 tackles with 10 sacks and 30 pressures. He gives the Jags a pretty devastating duo opposite Josh Allen on the edges."- David Kenyon, Bleacher Report
"Well, Travon [Walker], 10.0 sacks I think coming out of yesterday. You saw the improvement there, he's on the right track and really excited about him. He's somebody that teams have to account for," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the end of the season.
"A lot of confidence in his own ability I think, then just trusting his techniques that he’s been practicing in the offseason. Then, Josh [Allen] playing well on top of that. Then, them playing off of each other definitely did well," Jaguars outside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said in April.
"I think a relentless motor he’s always had, when things got tough in games, we told him we need sacks and we need pressure on quarterbacks, I think he’s always been able to pressure the quarterback by finishing. I know in some games, they had a lot of pressures and no sacks and they’d be on the sideline kicking themselves. I’m like, bro, we’re winning, and they’d be kicking themselves. I’m liking that out of them, but I think just that pressure they put on themselves in order to be, I won’t say perfect, but to be at the highest level of football that they know they can, propelled them to play that well.”
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.