Travon Walker Named Jaguars Player 'To Root For' In 2024
After an underwhelming rookie season, Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher and former No. 1 pick Travon Walker had a legitimate sophomore leap. Can he take another one in 2024?
If Walker does just that and hits double-digit sacks like he did in 2023, then most skepticism surrounding the selection of Walker over Aidan Hutchinson will start to quiet. And it is for that exact reason that NFL.com has Walker as the Jaguars' top player to root for in 2024. as
"Who doesn't love it when a former No. 1 overall pick swerves clear of bust territory? Walker probably isn't totally safe from that fate yet, given the high bar set by his selection with that lofty choice in 2022, but he's at least headed in the right direction, having followed up his underwhelming debut campaign with a 10-sack second season. Walker also ranked second on the Jaguars with 56 pressures, according to NGS, and pushed his pressure rate into double digits (12.0%) after sitting at 9.6 percent in Year 1. If all goes well, he'll not only justify his original draft slot but join the player taken first overall the year before him as one of the highest-paid members of the team."- Tom Blair, NFL.com
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
"He's been good. He's just another bright spot on defense obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this month.
"He's excited about the new scheme. He's another young player that will be counted on, even in a leadership role on defense and amongst the team. Just a great kid. Humble, hardworking, wants to improve, wants to get better, wants to learn, and he's still growing. That's the exciting part about him."