Trent Baalke's Perspective on the Value of Doug Pederson’s Leadership in Jaguars' Turnaround

The hiring of Doug Pederson this past offseason wasn’t just a home run, it was a walk-off grand slam that propelled the Jaguars further along the path to becoming a consistent contender in the AFC.

Players loved him. Fan excitement was elevated, and the Jaguars brass including general manager Trent Baalke felt that they made the right choice. Baalke made clear that Pederson’s influence and character played a major role in why this year's group of players clicked.

“There’s a lot of things to point to, but I don’t think you point to anything greater than Doug’s (Head Coach Doug Pederson) influence as a leader,” Baalke said. “When you have someone at the top that’s as steady as Doug is, as fearless as he is, and really as authentic. Those are three things I think of when I think of the way Doug’s led this organization and this football team that really stand out, and people get behind that. When you’re authentic, you’re the same guy every day, and you’re fearless as a leader, people—players, staff, fan bases—it’s encouraging, and it’s engaging.”

Pederson’s character and relatability proved to be a perfect march for young phenom Trevor Lawrence. Initial questions on Pederson as the right man to guide and develop the young quarterback were quickly put to rest. Baalke explained that their like mindedness formed a solid relationship, with the duo quickly emerging as two important leaders of this young Jaguars team.

“One thing about him, he’s really a lot like Doug [Head Coach Doug Pederson] in the sense that he’s very steady,” Baalke said. “He’s very even keeled. That’s a marriage made in heaven there because they related to each other that way. They’re both fearless, Trevor doesn’t fear anything. They’re very authentic, so when you have leaders at the quarterback position and at the head coach position that are like that, everybody else just kind of falls in line.”

Pederson’s authenticity and genuine nature have rubbed players the right way and his leadership speaks volumes for both current Jaguars and free agents who may be thinking about coming to Duval County. The culture has been set and with the foundation laid, bright days are ahead for the Jacksonville Jaguars.