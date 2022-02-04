Trevor Lawrence, 4 Other Jaguars Who Will Benefit From Doug Pederson's Hiring

The Jacksonville Jaguars are feeling good following Thursday's hiring of Doug Pederson, but which members of the franchise should be especially enthusiastic about the hire?

From Trevor Lawrence as Pederson's newest star pupil to Lawrence's weapons to a key member of the Jaguars' future, here are five players I think will benefit the most from Pederson becoming the seventh head coach in franchise history.

Trevor Lawrence

This one is obvious. I think Doug Pederson's track record of working with quarterbacks speaks for itself, going from Alex Smith in Kansas City to Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, a rookie Jalen Hurts, and even Josh McCown with the Eagles. These are all pretty dramatically different quarterbacks in terms of skill set, with Pederson working with immobile quarterbacks with big arms, play-makers with the athleticism to expand plays and everything in between. As a result, I think Pederson is more than equipped to be the coach the Jaguars need to groom Lawrence.

For instance, look at Wentz's own Year 1 to Year 2 leap. Wentz threw 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for 5.7 adjusted net yards per attempt as a rookie. Then, after another offseason with Wentz, Wentz's numbers improved to 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions with 8.3 adjusted net yards per attempt. The Jaguars are going to need Lawrence to take a similar leap to get them from the NFL's cellar back into respectability, but Pederson is the kind of innovative and adaptive quarterback mind who can do exactly that.

Dan Arnold

I almost put Luke Farrell on this list because of Pederson's history with using multiple tight end sets, but I am instead going to focus on Dan Arnold. The Eagles made tight end a focal point in their offense during Pederson's entire tenure, something the Jaguars have failed to do for years. And after a 2021 where Arnold proved to be one of Lawrence's best and most trusted weapons, it seems reasonable to think he could see a big second year jump in Jacksonville.

Arnold is a bit of a different style of tight end because he is more of a true jumbo slot and big receiver in a tight end's body than Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert were, but he offers some similar traits as a pass-catcher. He has versatilty in terms of where you can line him up, whether detached or on the line of scrimmage, and he has the yards after the catch ability that Pederson has emphasized at the tight end position in the past. It has been a long time coming for tight ends to get involved in Jacksonville, but I think we see it under Pederson.

Jamal Agnew

The most explosive player on the Jaguars' roster, I think Pederson will be able to find a way to get Jamal Agnew involved in the offense next season considering some of the other receivers he implemented throughout his Eagles career. Agnew has a slight frame and is likely only a slot receiver, but he has the speed to win downfield and is a top-tier after the catch threat thanks to his quickness and explosiveness, so I would imagine Pederson could find a spot for him in the receiver rotation.

There is the idea that Laviska Shenault could benefit as well from Pederson's west coast offense, and I do think that is certainly at play as well. With that said, Agnew's home-run ability and versatility between receiver and being able to function out of the backfield makes me think Pederson could make him a key depth piece in the team's receiver room.

Travis Etienne

We have yet to see Travis Etienne in an official NFL game, but the 2021 first-round pick is likely itching to get back on the field now that the Jaguars have Pederson in the fold. Etienne was always likely to play a massive role in 2022 depending on his recovery from his foot surgery last fall, but Pederson has had several running backs play prominent roles as pass catchers in the past, with Darren Spoles and Miles Sanders (twice) each seeing north of 50 targets in specific seasons.

As a result, I think Etienne is a perfect match for Pederson's offense. Pederson would actually utilize Etienne how his skill set suggests, too, unlike Urban Meyer's plans for him last year. Etienne is best as a pass-catcher when he is able to run routes out of the backfield and isolate himself in matchups against linebackers, not split out wide against defensive backs. In Pederson's scheme, I think we see them do just that.

Josh Allen

One of the leaders and faces of the franchise, Josh Allen will now play for his third head coach in four years. He spent two years under Doug Marrone, one year under Meyer, and now will play under Pederson and his staff in a contract season, pending the Jaguars' decision on his fifth-year deal. That is a lot of turnover for a player who has stood out as a leader and a building block for the franchise since he was drafted.

The hope now is that Pederson can provide stability and credibility during the final years of Allen's rookie deal, lessening the chances of the Jaguars losing out on another key defender as he begins to enter his prime. Allen has gone from one of Marrone's favorite players to one of Meyer's favorites because he has an energy and passion that spreads throughout the rest of the team. With a competent coach at the helm, that energy can now be rightfully utilized.