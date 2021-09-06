Trevor Lawrence Dons Bulldogs Attire Following Georgia's Victory Over Clemson

Don't say the No. 1 overall pick doesn't pay his debts, with the former Clemson star wearing Bulldogs attire in the locker room on Monday following Georgia's victory over the Tigers this weekend.

Trevor Lawrence has now felt the sting of his alma mater's season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs twice; once while at the 10-3 Georgia victory over Clemson on Saturday night, and again on Monday afternoon in the Jaguars' locker room, courtesy of teammate and former Bulldog receiver Terry Godwin.

Lawrence was in-person in Charlotte, North Carolina to witness Georgia's toppling of the previously No. 3 ranked Tigers, who are in their first season without Lawrence under center since the former star arrived on the scene as the nation's top prospect in 2018.

Georgia, ranked No. 5 entering Saturday night's game, eeked out a 10-3 win over Clemson as the Tigers' offense sputtered without Lawrence and fellow former Clemson star and current Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall by the Jaguars in April's NFL Draft, making him the first-ever No. 1 pick in both Jaguars and Clemson history. Lawrence has frequently spoken highly of his Clemson experience, while Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney served as a key sounding board for Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer during the scouting process leading up to April.

"n top of that, being the first number one pick from Clemson, there’s been so many great players come through Clemson, that’s obviously special to me, and I don’t take that lightly. It just shows we kind of made history ever since I’ve been at Clemson and it’s been awesome to be a part of that with Coach Swinney and all my teammates and just to continue to do that," Lawrence said after he was drafted.

"That’s the plan moving on to Jacksonville — continue to do things that haven’t been done, continue to lead and do things the right way.”

Lawrence was 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Lawrence will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans on the road, with Lawrence set to be the next No. 1 rookie quarterback to officially kick off a season. He is set to be the first-ever Jaguars' rookie quarterback to start Week 1.