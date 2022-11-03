Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Locker Room Express Excitement For Calvin Ridley Trade

It will be nearly 300 days until Calvin Ridley takes the field as a Jacksonville Jaguar in a regular-season game, but that doesn't mean his new teammates aren't eagerly anticipating his impending addition.

"All I know is I'm excited for him. I know this team is excited for him. I know when I got the news I was like "Oh! Okay!"," Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen said with a smile in the Jaguars locker room on Wednesday.

Allen wasn't the only one. Former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate Cam Robinson expressed his excitement over Twitter, joining the legions of former SEC players on the Jaguars' roster who took to social media to show their elation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars traded a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick for Ridley. The conditional pick could become a third-rounder if Ridley reaches certain incentives in 2023, or it could become a second-rounder if he's signed to a long-term deal.

In trading for Ridley, who is currently suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games in 2021 and only played five games in 2021, the Jaguars are making an investment beyond 2022. The Jaguars locker room knows this, too, knowing that Ridley's potentially franchise-changing impact on the offense is still at least 10 games away.

"I am really excited for him right now. He's doing whatever he needs to do but I know he's working. I think he's going to be one of the most conditioned players in the National Football League next year," Allen said.

"Somebody who's gonna be determined to hit the stage rolling, think he is going to be in a contract here as well. So I know he's gonna be even more determined than ever. And I'm excited for him and for Trevor, I am excited for his offense, and he's gonna help us out a whole bunch."

It is Trevor Lawrence who is expected to benefit the most from Ridley's addition next season. The second-year quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick has improved in 2022, but is in the middle of a rough stretch during the Jaguars' five-game losing streak, a losing streak that has made it clear the Jaguars still need simply more weapons.

For Lawrence, the trade for Ridley is a move he can't help but be over the moon with. He has talked to Robinson about his future No. 1 receiver, getting early intel on a player who will likely be peppered with targets a year from now.

"He’s a great player, so obviously that’s exciting moving forward and next season having a guy like that here. I’ve heard some good things from people who know him. I don’t know him personally, but as far as what I’ve heard, I’ve heard good things," Lawrence said. "I’ve heard he loves the game, and obviously if you watch his tape it speaks for itself. That’ll be an exciting thing next season to look forward to.”

As for Ridley's former teammates currently in Jacksonville, such as former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, the addition of Ridley is a reason to be overjoyed. Oluokun let out a loud "oh man!' when Ridley's name came up in the locker room on Wednesday, with Oluokun testifying to his former 2018 draft mate's character, noting he sent him a message on Instagram when he saw the news.

"I'm excited. I just know that type of player he is. I love who he is as a person," Oluokun said. "I'm just excited for him to get his career going back again. Hopefully he can come in here and make a splash whenever he gets going. So I'm excited for him."

For Oluokun, the trade for Ridley is a truly full-circle moment. Each was selected by Atlanta in the 2018 NFL Draft, and Oluokun was there in person to witness Ridley make an instant impact -- the same kind of impact that is expected in Jacksonville.

"Great playmaker, I loved his work ethic. Like he's definitely intentional on his craft and I have just seen him be so successful," Oluokun said.

"He's somebody I looked up to. We were in the same draft class and everything. So I just look at him like working. I say, you know, I want to be -- when he came in making plays right away, I want to be just like that, be able to be a help to the team and stuff. So definitely somebody that I kind of looked up to to be that impactful as soon as possible. Just wishing the best for him. I'm just excited to see him."

There was excitement in the air when Ridley's name came up Wednesday, whether from his former or future teammates. But for as much excitement as there is, there is also the knowledge of knowing that a waiting game is set to be played, with Ridley not permitted to participate in team activities until he is reinstated by the NFL.

That was the general feeling at TIAA Bank Field this week. The Jaguars know they got a player who has shown elite talent in the past and, at his best, can be one of the very best receivers in football -- but they know the reinforcements won't come over the next nine weeks.

"Right now, we’re focused on finishing this season strong. We’ve got nine games left, and he can’t come help us now. We’ve got the guys that we’ve got," Lawrence said.

"We’ve got a lot of faith in them and just trying to put together as many wins in a row as we can here at the end of the season and put ourselves in a spot to make the playoffs and all that. That’s what we’re focused on. I’m sure we’ll talk at some point. Obviously, that’s exciting. Being a quarterback, you can’t not be excited about that. Right now, we’re focused on the rest of the season that’s ahead of us.”