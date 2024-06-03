Trevor Lawrence on Potential Extension: Getting Deal Done Early 'Would Be Ideal'
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows he will sign a long-term deal with the franchise sooner than later, but it is clear the franchise passer has a preference between sooner and later.
"I mean, yeah, I think that would be ideal just to put it behind us and keep moving and feel good about that going into training camp," Lawrence told local media after Monday's OTA practice.
"But either way, like I've said before, I have the same job so I can't always control all those factors, but I have the same job to do either way. But yeah, I mean of course that'd be ideal is to get it done as soon as you can and kind of move forward."
The Jaguars' brass and Lawrence have openly talked about a new deal for the former No. 1 pick over the course of the offseason, with some comments being made as early as last offseason. It remains to be seen whether a deal can be reached before training camp or before Week 1, but it doesn't appear as if there is much question on the two sides eventually coming to terms.
"Yeah, obviously I'm aware of what's going on, but I try to keep my focus on doing my job out here. I have full belief that it will take care of itself and that's not something that I need to worry about," Lawrence said.
"That's why I pay people and hire people to do that for me. So that's not my job, but obviously I know what's going on. I'm aware of the situation. I think that's important too. But yeah, I try to keep all my focus and energy on being the best player I can be so I can help us win."
Lawrence finished the 2023 season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles.
After making it through his first two seasons with minimal injury scares, Lawrence was legitimately walking wounded for much of 2023. Lawrence sustained four different injuries this fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
The injuries stacked up during the Jaguars' six-game stretch that saw them go 1-5 and miss the playoffs. The injuries led to Lawrence missing his first career start, which went on to be the Jaguars' only win of the stretch. And among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.
“Again, I try not to force anything. We’ve had some great talks and great conversations. I spoke with his agency again last night. We’re working, but you can’t force this stuff," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in April.
"I said the same thing with Josh’s [Allen] situation, I said it would take some time and it did. But we’re glad it got completed when it did so we could go into this offseason program knowing that’s behind us and we can move forward. We’re working at it, we’ll continue to work at it. Ownership is involved, obviously. Coach is involved; we’re going to put our best foot forward and hope to get something accomplished here.”