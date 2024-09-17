Trevor Lawrence's Blunt Answer About Jaguars Offensive Woes
In the Jacksonville Jaguars' first two quarters of the 2024 season, they scored 17 points against the Miami Dolphins. They were shutout the second half and in their matchup against the Cleveland Browns, they only managed 13 points.
That is 17 points for the first two quarters of the season. Just 13 points for the last six. Three shutout quarters. The Jaguars did their worst against the Browns.
The Jaguars had just 81 yards and four first-downs in the first half. They finished with 18 first downs (two of which by penalty) and 323 yards. A big second-half improvement, but the Jaguars were still abysmal in the red zone and three-for-nine on third-down.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was blunt about the offense's poor showing afterwards, saying the offense sucked "right now."
"Obviously, we had a great off-season, great training camp, and we've got to figure it out. We know we've got a good group, we've got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we're not," Lawrence told reporters. "Everybody has got to take accountability, look in the mirror, and fix it. I've got to play better. I'm the leader of this offense. It's on me. The wideouts got to play better, the line has got to play better, running backs got to play better, we've got to coach better. It's everybody, honestly. But we're standing around, we've got to take charge. We're standing around waiting on somebody to make a play. Defense is playing their ass off the last two weeks. If a team doesn't score more than 20 points, we should win every week.
"We can't finish in the red zone today, too many mistakes, getting in and out of the huddle, communication wasn't good. It's a lot of things. Fortunately, or unfortunately it's what pisses you off after the game, a lot of it we control. We control it but we're not doing it right. Until we do it right, it's a different story. We know the things we've got to work on and we've got to find a rhythm as an offense. Too many good players to perform like that, really the last two weeks."
The Jaguars have tough matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans coming up and they are in danger of an 0-4 start. It will be essential that for the offensive woes to get solved.
