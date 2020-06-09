JaguarReport
Two Guests Announced for Leonard Fournette's Walk in Jacksonville

John Shipley

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will be hosting a peaceful protest walk in Jacksonville at 10 a.m. today following recent instances of police brutality and racial injustice throughout the United States, and more and more details regarding the demonstration have been released. 

For one, Fournette will evidently be joined at the walk by native Jacksonville artist and actor Lil Duval, along with Lenny Curry, the mayor of Jacksonville. Lil Duval announced the support and appearances on Twitter on Monday evening.

"Jacksonville meet me, Leonard fournette, and the mayor Lenny curry tomorrow in front of city hall 10am as we stand together," he wrote.

Fournette, who is entering his fourth season in Jacksonville, announced last week that he would be organizing the protest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other African Americans at the hands of police brutality and racial injustice. 

"Can’t wait for this protest in Duvall see you Guys in the morning for 10am let’s be great ," Fournette said on Monday.

Other players throughout the league have taken place in peaceful protests in recent weeks, including Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, Jaguars safety Douglas Middleton, Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., and then 21 members of the Jaguars' roster and most of the coaching staff last Friday.

Floyd died last Monday in the custody of Minneapolis law enforcement officers after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down with his knee on the back of his neck. The incident was captured on a video that went viral, showing Floyd repeating stating that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin, who was one of four police officers detaining Floyd at the time, was arrested last Friday and is now charged with second-degree murder. The other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Since Floyd's death, there have been protests throughout the United States to push back against police brutality and racial inequality. Leaders in sports have also spoken out against the racial injustice, with Jaguars owner Shad Khan released an op-ed on Wednesday to address Floyd's death, racism, and the need for change.

"I can only imagine their range of emotions today in the wake of all that has unfolded in 2020. I know they are hurting, yet also committed to doing good in Jacksonville and the communities where they were raised and will always consider home," Khan said. "Mindful of this, I will listen to the players in the days ahead with an exceptionally keen ear so we can work with them to make the transition from conversation to actionable plans in the name of lasting change. And I will do the same with employees and associates throughout my various businesses, where the interests and concerns on this matter are no less vital. "

"Racism, in all its forms, will kill. It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope."

Comments

