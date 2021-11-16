Urban Meyer Believes the Jaguars Are Close -- Are They?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not where many may have hoped they would be through nine games of the 2021 season. That much can't be denied, no matter the recent improvements of the defense or flashes from the offense in close games. I

But how far away are they from finally making it over the hump and finally putting hopeful glimpses in the past and replacing them with consistent wins?

That is the question head coach Urban Meyer has to balance following a 2-7 start, but not a question the first-year coach doesn't have an answer to after Jacksonville's last-minute 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Obviously, the first drive and a half was not good, but I’ve got a lot of respect for that team and standing on the sideline, we are not far off," Meyer said on Monday. "I refuse to believe we are far off."

It is hard to argue against Meyer's point that the Jaguars were far off from the Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars lost on Trevor Lawrence's fumble with just over a minute left in the game, but the Jaguars lost a winnable game after forcing the Colts into a defensive battle following a lackluster 17-0 start.

For three quarters, the Jaguars looked like a team that could hang with the Colts. But is that enough to prove Meyer correct that the Jaguars are closer to turning the corner than their record and track history suggest?

"I’m not going to let this—there’s a lot of positivity. Most important is the locker room, a bunch of street fighters," Meyer said. "We got whatever games left and we’re going to try to win this one. The hardest thing is that this one stung because I thought that our guys put us in a position to win that game.

"Some great efforts, we had a plus-17-yard field position average in the second and third quarters. Which that’s serious business, usually you win those games. We were tight with the—we didn’t get any turnovers, but we didn’t have any until near the end. So, there’s a lot of encouraging things. Most importantly, the team is growing and defense is playing much better."

Jacksonville's defense has seen a rapid improvement over the last two weeks despite playing two offenses that rank in the top-10 of EPA/Per Play. In that span, the Jaguars have allowed 22 points and just one touchdown. Other than one Jonathan Taylor touchdown and five field goal drives, the Jaguars have been consistent in either getting off the field and keeping the offense in ball games.

It is the same offense that has become stagnant in recent weeks, however. The Jaguars have scored just three touchdowns in the last three weeks, averaging just 10.33 points per game in that span. One of those touchdowns came in garbage time against the Seattle Seahawks, while a poor Colts' pass defense stifled the Jaguars for an entire half and down the stretch of Sunday's game.

And it is the offense that is likely going to keep the Jaguars from being "close" in the short-term. Whether the Jaguars can pick things up after another offseason of retooling the roster can be argued in a few months, but a narrow win over the Bills and a narrow but mistake-filled loss to a .500 Colts team don't suggest the Jaguars are going to go on a run anytime soon.

Jacksonville has seen improved play from their entire defensive front, while the secondary has done a good job of limiting big plays in recent weeks. But on offense, the Jaguars are floundering and have yet to put together a strong ecosystem for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who himself is experiencing rookie growing pains.

The Jaguars are a better team than they were in Week 1 and it is true that they were a few bad bounces away from turning the Colts game into a win, but that is not an uncommon place to be in. Teams around the NFL are saying the same thing each week. Ultimately, the only thing that will prove the Jaguars are close to becoming a consistently competitive team is to win.

“That’s a great question. I’m learning that as well, that’s hard. That’s hard to do," Meyer said on Monday about establishing a winning culture during losses.

"Football is a player’s game, even in college. It’s a locker room game. In professional football, you do your very best to put them in position to go win. But obviously, that’s where you’re expecting players to watch. They’ve got to go make the plays, they’ve got to have that refuse to lose. I really believe we’re getting there. I really believe. You saw it against the Buffalo Bills, you saw it—I thought— last night. I really believe they were in a ‘refuse to lose’ mentality. And the players do that.”

The Jaguars have been in several dog fights this season, losing narrowly to the Bengals and Colts while putting up fights against the Cardinals and Titans. But does the recent run over the last month in which the Jaguars have gone .500 scream a team that is just on the brink of breaking out?

Since Week 6 -- Jacksonville's first victory of the season -- the Jaguars rank No. 26 in EPA/Per Play and No. 24 in offensive success rate. And on defense, the Jaguars rank No. 15 in EPA/Per Play allowed and No. 17 in defensive success rate.

The defensive numbers are decent, albeit heavily skewed by the last two weeks where the Jaguars rank No. 6 in EPA/Per Play allowed and No, 7 in defensive success rate. Week 10's strong performance from the defense suggests the recent two-week run could be a genuine improvement as opposed to a flash in the pan, but the Jaguars offense has gotten worse in the same span, going from bad to one of the worst in the NFL.

"Sure, people have off days, but when you struggle like we struggled in the first half, it’s certainly not a player and it’s certainly not a quarterback. And same thing when someone plays great—the first thing I always usually do is talk about the offensive line or the receiver that made that player look great," Meyer said Monday.

"So, I know that’s a little bit not what people want to hear, but that’s actuality when you really watch. We had six penalties on offense, six. We had guys make some mental errors, we had a sack that shouldn’t have been a sack, someone had a missed assignment at the receiver position and it turned out to be a sack. So, yes, I think that’s time-tested.”

The Jaguars have improved in recent weeks, but it has been half improvements. The team has yet to have one complete game in which both the offense and defense operate efficiently, which would be the surest sign yet that the Jaguars are close to turning things around.

Until then, the Jaguars will have to fight and scrap for respect and for improvement. Reinforcements could be coming in the future, but not over the next eight games. And as such, the Jaguars will have to continue to stack improvements as they hope to prove Meyer right.