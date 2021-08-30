Urban Meyer Gives Josh Lambo a Vote of Confidence Following Preseason Finale

The kicker struggled this preseason up until Sunday, but a perfect peformance against the Cowboys earned Lambo a much-needed vote of confidence from his head coach.

Urban Meyer didn't even want to see if Josh Lambo's kicks went through the uprights in Dallas on Sunday. Instead, he wanted to hear the sound of his kicker's foot meet the ball as the most accurate kicker in Jacksonville Jaguars history worked through a slump.

And on Sunday, Meyer heard nothing but the booming sound of Lambo putting his all into each kick, followed by the sound of the sidelines after each kick went through the yellow goalpost.

"I’m pulling for him hard and when he thumps it, I told him the last three, I didn’t even watch. I just listened to the ball. When he follows through and hits that thing, he’s outstanding," Meyer said following Sunday's 34-14 win over the Cowboys in the preseason finale.

The win was highlighted by No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence having his best preseason performance as a Jaguar, but perhaps the most important outcome the Jaguars saw on Sunday was from Lambo.

After Lambo missed 2 of 4 field goal attempts in the first two preseason games, and after he went through a late-training camp practice where he made 3 of 6 kicks after missing each of the last three, Lambo was automatic on Sunday.

Lambo made both of his field goal attempts against the Cowboys, including his first make of a field goal of 40 yards or longer this preseason. Lambo's two previous misses were both further than 40 yards, so him showing the ability to hit from distance with a 45-yard kick against Dallas was likely big for both his confidence and for the Jaguars' confidence in him.

"Much better day, today," Meyer said Sunday when asked about his kicking game.

"Lambo, he’s been working. One thing about Josh Lambo, I’ve been around kickers, and that’s as serious a kicker as I’ve been around. He wants to be great. He’s had some great years."

It was a big vote of confidence from the head coach to Lambo, one that Lambo earned by making both field goals and both point-after attempts during Sunday's game. Lambo had caught some deserved flak for his previous struggles, but the Jaguars know he is their best option at kicker moving forward, especially with Aldrick Rosas firmly on the New Orleans Saints roster.

Lambo's preseason struggles crept up often before Sunday, but the veteran kicker potentially put them to rest in a big way in the preseason finale. On the same day the Jaguars' offense got their confidence back, there is a good chance the kicking game found the same fortune.

Will Lambo's success against Dallas carry over into Week 1 and beyond is the question, but for now it is clear that the Jaguars are rolling with the veteran, with the hope that Sunday is a sign for what is to come for both him and the rest of the team.

Today solved a lot of problems. Last week we felt awful walking off the field, especially in the first half, but you feel good now. We’re going to enjoy a win and go home and get ready to play for one that counts in the win loss column," Meyer said on Sunday.