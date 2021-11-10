Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Urban Meyer on Jaguars Being Out on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I Believe So’

    The Jaguars won't be adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their offense this week, as expected.
    As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars will not be a part of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. 

    The Jaguars' offense has been limited all season long and is badly needing an infusion of speed on the outside, but Beckham won't be part of the equation, head coach Urban Meyer confirmed on Wednesday. 

    "That's [General Manager] Trent [Baalke]. I believe so," Meyer said on Wednesday when asked if the Jaguars have ruled out the possibility of signing the former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns receiver. "We haven't talked about it today." 

    Jacksonville's passing game has been lacking in recent weeks, especially in the last two weeks, but it was never logical to assume Beckham would have interest in the Jaguars. Beckham has reportedly pushed to sign with teams who are pushing for playoff contention, so while the Jaguars' offense could offer him the passing game volume he desires, it is unlikely the 2-6 Jaguars are the kind of team Beckham is looking to join midseason compared to the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

    It is understandable why the question would arise, however, when you consider the state of the Jaguars' offense, The offense hasn't been able to push the ball downfield since DJ Chark's injury in Week 4, completing just two passes with air yards of 20 or more in the last four games despite frequent attempts to push the ball downfield.

    The Jaguars' top receiver in terms of yards per catch in that span has been Laviska Shenault (11.46), but that is heavily skewed by a 57-yard gain. Otherwise, the Jaguars' wideouts have been limited in their ability to make big plays, and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has had to reel in the deep shots that defined his early season. 

    "Non-existent right now. That is a problem," Meyer said on Wednesday about the Jaguars' lack of explosive plays downfield.

    "That is a problem. Big plays are a problem right now. It was last year and it is this year. We gotta get it fixed. Because you are rolling the dice. If you don't have big plays, you're not going to win." 

    But while the Jaguars continue to look for ways to create big plays for their rookie quarterback as defenses continue to clamp down, Jacksonville will not be looking to Beckham as a potential solution. According to multiple reports, Beckham is reportedly set to choose between teams like the Packers, Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and New England Patriots following clearing waivers.

