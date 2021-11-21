Urban Meyer Reacts to Florida Firing Dan Mullen

Just 15 minutes after Urban Meyer's new team kicked off in a Week 11 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Meyer's old team made a serious changing of the guard as the Florida Gators fired head coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen was formerly one of Meyer's top assistants during his dominant run as a college football head coach, serving as Meyer's quarterbacks coach at Bowling Green and Utah before also becoming Meyer's offensive coordinator with the Gators from 2005-2008 as Meyer led the program. Now, Mullen will be looking for a new role as Meyer's old program moves in a new direction. Mullen was 34-15 in four seasons at Florida.

"He's one of my close friends. He's a guy that was with me 15-plus years. I didn't see that one coming," Meyer said following Sunday's 30-10 loss to the 49ers.

Mullen finishes his tenure as UF's head coach, his second stint with the Gators after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2005-08, with a 34-15 record (21-13 vs. SEC). The Gators finished (5-6, 2-6 SEC) under Mullen's lead in 2021.

"I know the expectations in Florida. I lived it. It is a premier place. Dan and Megan are dear friends. I'm sure Shelley talked to Megan. So I'll call him tonight. It's a tough profession," Meyer said.

With the Jaguars' own offense struggling in recent weeks, it stands to reason that an available Mullen could potentially entice Meyer as a potential coaching assistant. The Jaguars' offense has struggled all season but especially over the last month as the Jaguars have seen injuries and poor play doom the offense in the weeks following the bye.

In the four games since the bye week ended, the #Jaguars have averaged just 10.75 points a game and have scored four offensive touchdowns. They have scored multiple touchdowns in a game just once (Week 10 vs. the Colts).

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is a respected play-caller but has overseen one of the worst units in the NFL, especially over the last month. Whether Meyer calls for a change along his offensive moving forward remains to be seen, but the chance to bring Mullen on as a staff member is now available to him for the first time since he took the Jaguars job in January.

"We're a very transparent staff, and I'm very transparent and have always been. I have high expectations. When someone's not performing well, yeah, we have hard conversations, but that's the game of football," Meyer said when asked about a report of issues among his offensive staff.

"So that report is incorrect. Do I have high expectations for position groups? Absolutely. Very high expectations. If it's not fulfilled, then we have to have a conversation about it."