Urban Meyer: Week 8 Loss to Seahawks 'Was a Step Back' For Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars thought they were potentially turning a corner after a last-second Week 6 win in London, but reality hit them directly in the mouth in Week 8 via a 31-7 blowout loss to a struggling Seattle Seahawks team.

For over 57:00 of game time, the Jaguars had zero points, teetering on their first shutout since 2009. It was a week the Jaguars hoped would stoke the flames of their confidence, but instead resulted in what head coach Urban Meyer could only describe as a step in the wrong direction.

"I felt like every week we made great strides. I thought the team got better and better and better. Today was a step back," Meyer said after the Jaguars' worst loss of the season.

"We tried to build on the momentum of the win, because we played pretty decently in London, and offensively Trevor had one of his better games, and offensively we played better, and defensively we played better. We just went backward."

Going backward is something the 1-6 Jaguars couldn't afford to do, especially not after the 0-5 start to the season. The Jaguars' first month of the year was marred by bad losses, questionable coaching, and off-field drama revolving around Meyer. The hope was that winning would cure all ailments, and for two weeks it did.

But after a Week 7 bye and a week of preparation for a Seahawks team that had just played on Monday Night Football six days previously, the Jaguars came out flat and never recovered. The offense looked disjointed from the start as all three units racked up penalities, including multiple penalties on the defense for having 12 players on the field.

These were the same issues that caused the Jaguars to lose in an embarrassing fashion in a 37-21 loss in Week 1 to the Houston Texans. And while the Jaguars hoped those issues had eroded over the last two months and especially following the win in London, Sunday clearly showed this wasn't the case.

"Just disappointed. Obviously, we’ve got to play better, we’ve got to prepare better. I didn’t see that coming," Meyer said on Sunday.

"I saw a good week of practice, guys were fresh off a bye week. We got down 14-0 and we got out of a . . . we’re not built to just be a throw team, and we got out of the run game, and then the penalties were nonsense. I don’t know if it was the noise or what was the problem. But we’ve got to get that corrected."

The pre-snap penalties are likely to be what bothers Meyer the most moving forward, even more so than Trevor Lawrence having arguably his worst game of the season and more so than the defense allowing Geno Smith to complete his first 14 passes.

Those penalties, especially on the defensive side of the ball, don't reflect any improvement for the Jaguars. It is one thing to be 1-6 and at least competing and making strides each week. It is a whole other thing to be 1-6 and still making the same critical errors that occurred two months previously, critical errors that frankly should rarely happen at the NFL level, if ever.

"In this league that should never happen. There’s no excuse, we have to have better communication coming off the field," linebacker Myles Jack said about the defensive penalties for having too many players on the field.

"Obviously, it’s a hectic environment. There’s D-linemen running on trying to get the play. There has to be communication, and if you are running on the field you have to go 1-for-1. You can’t just run on the field and say ‘Hey, it’s my turn to play.’ It’s a lot of things, it’s the timing of the substitution, it’s guys not communicating when they come on. It’s such an easy thing to fix. It’s not like it’s something hard. Raise your hand, you know who you’re supposed to grab when you’re coming in. Everybody knows what they’re supposed to do, we’re just not doing it."