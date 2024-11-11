Was Mac Jones Prepared For Jaguars Debut?
The Jacksonville Jaguars nearly did the unthinkable and beat a Minnesota Vikings team that is one of the best teams in the league. The Jaguars almost beat the Vikings without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, not having Lawrence on the field may have been enough to swing the game in the Vikings’ favor.
Jacksonville started quarterback Mac Jones in Lawrence’s absence on Sunday. Jones threw for 111 yards, had no touchdowns, and rushed for a touchdown. After scoring an early touchdown, the Vikings shut down the Jaguars’ offense, not allowing them to score again for the rest of the game.
Jones noted how talented the Vikings' defense is and acknowledged that he has to be better for the team to win.
“Yeah, it's one of the top five defenses in the NFL,” Jones said. “They're going to challenge the quarterback. We actually did a good job on the hard stuff, and then the easy stuff wasn't good enough by me.
The Vikings intercepted Jones twice, and he also fumbled the ball. Jones credited Minnesota’s defensive coordinator with a solid action plan against Jacksonville.
Still, Jones knows his poor outing wasted an excellent performance by a struggling Jaguars defense.
“So, Coach Flores [Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores], their defensive coordinator, had those guys ready, and we've just got to play better, and it starts with me. Just going back to our defense, I already told them they played a great game. I've got to put a better product out there to help us win.”
With news of Jones's start coming during the week leading up to Sunday’s game, Jones felt he had plenty of time to prepare for the Vikings' defense and refused to use a lack of playing time or practice repetitions as the reason for his subpar game.
“Got the scout team reps. I felt prepared,” Jones said. “Everyone was on the same page for the most part during the week. It's been a year. So, no excuses.
“Been playing my whole life and played a lot of football in this league, and I know what I've got to do to win. And today, what I put on the field wasn't good enough.
“I've just got to keep working and do everything I can to stay motivated and confident and lead the team as best I can with Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] being out.”
