WATCH: Jaguars GM James Gladstone on Roster's Talent Level
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Jacksonville Jaguars general manager spoke about the team's talent level entering the 2025 offseason while at the NFL Scouting Combine. To view his comments, watch above.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke at the combine this week. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: On his expectations for the NFL Scouting Combine this week?
Coen: “Well, first and foremost, super excited to be here. I mean, it's been a couple of years since I've been able to get here. This has been a great opportunity for our staff to really kind of get in the weeds with each other. We just really kind of finalized this staff, and it's been a great op [opportunity] for us to be able to get into the weeds. We're really just working from Indy. We've taken our whole process, what we would be doing in Jacksonville right now, and taken that to Indy. We're doing, obviously, some of the free agent meetings, going through the draft, and then also, obviously, doing some schemes, some football, and getting with the coaches. So, it's been a great transition so far and really kind of—we're really happy to be here.”
Q: On what he saw from Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving’s rookie campaign?
Coen: “There's not many better people than Bucky in terms of the way his process went. I mean, he was one of the first guys in the building, 5 a.m. meeting with [Buccaneers Senior Offensive Assistant] Tom Moore on our staff in terms of just getting some of that experience. He was one of the last guys to leave. So, you saw a player that was already mature beyond his years, and then, OK, he comes in and has the impact that he had both in the run, the pass, got much better in the pass protection as the year went on, dynamic in space. Just have so much respect for Bucky, both as a competitor and as a person. Wish him nothing but the best, and hopefully, we can continue to get some of that production out of the guys we have because there are a lot of similarities there.”
Q: On balancing having patience with a quarterback versus knowing when to move on?
Coen: “Wow, that's a great one. The time—you look at these quarterbacks specifically coming out in the last few years. Well, you're in Pop Warner football and you're in a no-huddle shotgun system, and then you're in high school and you're in a no-huddle shotgun system. OK, you go to college, that may have been the case. We've got to have patience with these guys because the communication piece that you miss with the no-huddle offenses, not to knock it, it's just, hey, we have to take that into consideration when we're going through the longevity of a quarterback’s career. I think when you're ready to move on, I think it's pretty clear to a lot of people in terms of the building, the staff, the players. If the clip has fallen off, it's typically something you can see with the naked eye, but it's more the development, the fundamentals, the technique. If that's all still there, then you can continue to win with that player.”
Q: On experiencing multiple quarterback injuries in 2022, and how that has influenced how he builds his scheme?
Coen: “That's a great question because it really came up last year in a different way. We were decimated in '22. Last year, we lose two of our best receivers in Tampa and credit the process to just kind of, hey, put our heads down. It's our job as coaches to go play with the players that we have and be able to pivot. That was the learning experience that we had there, that we have to be able to pivot, be able to supplement that production, maybe with a different group of players. It might be Mike [Buccaneers WR Mike Evans] and Chris's [Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin] production, and ended up having to become a little bit more developed through the running back room, the tight end room. Obviously, the quarterback being able to play off-schedule. So, we learned so much from that year, and it was really just, do we have the ability to pivot and be able to kind of supplement some of that production through different avenues and different players?”
