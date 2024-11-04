WATCH: Jaguars' Building Block Addresses OL Injuries
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison spoke to the media in the locker room on Monday, and as always we were there for it all.
To view the interview, watch above.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also spoke after the game.
Q: On the team’s resiliency late in the game?
Lawrence: “I was proud of the team; the way we fought and hung in there, and obviously we weren’t playing well for most of the game, especially early, and we kept fighting, we were resilient, and it’s tough, you know, you can find a way to get back in the game, and you have an opportunity, and it finishes that way. But I mean, really, I’m super proud to be a part of that group, and it’s got a lot of fight, and we just have to find a way to finish these games. You know, we’ve had so many one score games that haven’t gone our way, because some plays down the stretch, and so it’s tough.”
Q: On what the look was on the game-sealing interception?
Lawrence: “Yeah, they were doing a nice job of mixing it up on defense. But, you know, [we] kind of started to get some more man towards the end there. We hit some big plays. Just the one when we hit [Jaguars WR Austin Trammell], took advantage of that and got down there. And then, you know, we kind of, it was a play [based] off of what we did earlier, and we did some stuff with the running back and some option routes, and we tried to go over the top. And just have to give credit to [Eagles LB Nakobe Dean] – did a great job. [Eagles LB] Nakobe [Dean] did a great job making that play. And it’s just tough when it finishes that way. You know, when I threw it, I thought we’d have a shot, left it a touch inside, and [Dean] got his eyes back. You know, a lot of times those linebackers don’t get their eyes back and play the ball, and I thought we’d be able to go up and get it. And he did – he did a great job. Made a great play.”
Q: On how the Jaguars can improve on their slow starts?
Lawrence: “We’ll look at everything, and it’s been an issue, so it’s something we have to fix. We didn’t do anything in the first half. It was just for one reason or another, there were a couple factors, but we have to improve there. I mean, it’s just hard. I mean, obviously we gave ourselves a chance to come back and win the game, but we had to have a lot of plays go our way, and we had to make a lot of plays and put ourselves in a tough spot. And, you know, we shouldn’t have to do that every week. So, we have to look at it and how do we start better? How do we just move the ball, get in a rhythm? It seemed like we were just really stagnant at first and couldn’t possess the ball and our defense was on the field a lot, so we have to get better at that.”
Q: On processing the first half and then having a chance. There are ups and downs but it doesn’t seem extreme for them right now?
Lawrence: “That was definitely extreme. I mean, you look at our season, we’ve had times where we haven’t played well, for sure, but that was definitely extreme tonight. But we have to take it for what it is. It happened. That was our performance in the first half as an offense, and we have to figure out how we can get better. Yeah, it’s frustrating, you know, when we felt like we had an opportunity and make the plays to put us in a position to win the game. So, it’s tough. I’m frustrated, and I know I always have to start with myself and what I can do better, and I can do a lot better. I didn’t bring my best tonight and it’s definitely disappointing. This was a game we needed and we had a shot. And just wish I would have got in the end zone there at the end.”
Q: On the close losses this year and how they stay positive?
Lawrence: “We’ve done a good job with where we’re at. We’re two and seven. There’s no quit in us. We’re fighting every week, we’re giving ourselves a shot, and we’re not making just the last few plays. There’s obviously plays that lead up to it. It’s not just one play, but the ones at the end, you know, all these scores in this league, it all comes down to the end. And we’re just not finishing the games. And we’re fighting to get back in it, like tonight, was unbelievable. Guys not quitting, put the defense in a bunch of bad spots and just fighting their tail off to give us a shot and they did. And then we started getting it going on offense finally. But I’m just, I probably sound obviously disappointed, I am. Not disappointed in our team and the way we fought though, and the effort and everything out there. I’m really disappointed honestly in myself, the way I played. Felt like I didn’t give us enough of a chance to win. Didn’t feel like I made enough plays, just some stuff that I can’t do. And I got to be better for us. So that’s what’s tough now, is I felt like if I do some things better we win the game. So that’s a tough pill to swallow, but I have to take accountability for that.”
Q: On how he came out of this physically?
Lawrence: “A little beat up this time of the year, but relatively alright. So, we’ll assess, obviously, tomorrow morning. Some soreness sets in, and we’ll see what we’re dealing with. But I was able to finish the game and felt okay. And I know there’s a lot of guys dealing with stuff, and we just have to keep pushing through. It’s that time of the year, middle of the season, and it’s tough.”
Q: On why he was the last one coming out of the locker room after halftime?
Lawrence: “Just trying to make sure I’m alright in the second half and do everything I needed to do to get ready to go. So, it took me a little longer coming out, but I got checked on and felt like I was fine to play so, all good.”
Q: On how challenging it is to have so many changes to the offensive personnel?
Lawrence: “Yeah, it’s a good question. It’s challenging just because the continuity isn’t always there, but I have give credit to those guys for being ready. I mean, guys have stepped up, and it’s not easy. I hate that [Jaguars OL] Cooper [Hodges] went down today [with an injury], and it’s like he was playing great, young guy that had to step up and was ready to go. And it’s like another injury, and it’s tough, and we just have to battle through it and stick together. And I think the guys are doing that, and guys are ready to play. You see guys that don’t get many reps because there’s only so many reps, there’s only so much time during the week, and they’re ready to go. Receivers obviously had to step up today, and those guys did that and made plays. I mean, it is hard though, honestly it is. There is some difficulty with not having the chemistry and not having some of the timing. But at the end of the day, I have to trust those guys, and I do, and they made plays for me, and I just have to be consistently better as well. There are times I just have to sit in there and deliver the ball and make some better throws. You know, missed a couple today and a big one on third-down near midfield, one that was in the fourth quarter at some point. So, I have to be better for them and just be the guy that I need to be for this team.”
Q: On whether he worries the team will start to accept the outcome of games?
Lawrence: “I don’t think so. I don’t think that’s the case. We’re playing some good teams, and we’re putting ourselves in bad positions, and we’re still fighting and having a chance at the very end. We’re that close. So, I think if guys were accepting that, or I’m not saying that, you’re saying quitting, but guys are just accepting that. I don’t think you’d see that. I mean, guys are extremely disappointed. I think it’s just been the same thing so many times this season that it’s frustrating because you feel like, honestly, you feel like you’re going to break through it. You’ve had this adversity, and this is the week we’re going to break through it. And we thought this was the week, and didn’t get it done, didn’t finish. So, it is frustrating, but we know it’s going to turn. We have to keep working. That’s all you can do.”
