WATCH: Jaguars' CB Montaric Brown Previews Week 2 vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown spoke in the locker room at the Miller Electric Center this week, and as always we were there for it all.
To watch the interview, view above.
Head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media on Wednesday. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: On evaluating Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s play in Cleveland compared to when he was in Houston?
Pederson: It's hard for me to speculate and I don't want to do that. I just know that he's a good football player and they went after him and wanted him to be the quarterback there and he's still a dangerous guy throwing and running the football. John [Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer John Dever] alluded to the fact that when we played him years ago back when he was in Houston, he had a heck of a football game, and he's got that in him and very capable of doing that. So, can't fall asleep on it, can't lose focus on it. Another good player in this league that you’ve got to give a lot of respect to.”
Q: On carrying over the defense’s man-coverage scheme to this week against the Browns?
Pederson “Yeah, it's interesting how people view man coverage nowadays instead of match coverage, which is a zone defense. But anyway, it's week-to-week. I'll tell you this, it's week-to-week. Game plans are going to change. Techniques are going to change. How Ryan [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] presents our defense will change from last week. It's just the way the league is and that's what you have to do. It's sort of a week-to-week game plan deal. I really thought for the most part, other than the big, the three plays for 182 yards in the game Sunday, our guys really did a nice job of corralling their receivers and playing physical when we were in space, tackling in space and things like that. So, it's going to take that same type of effort again this week.”
Q: On how much he reviews last year’s game vs. Cleveland?
Pederson: “You’ve got to look at it. Personnel, what we did offensively, defensively. Offensively we didn't take care of the ball very well in that football game. We turned it over too many times and obviously, it still came down to a one-score game. There's some positives to take away from it, but I think the biggest takeaway too for us is just we had to protect the football, which again we didn't do on Sunday.”
