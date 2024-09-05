EXCLUSIVE: Jaguars' Louis Rees-Zammit Reflects on Move to WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the league's most interesting athletes set to make a position change.
After his first NFL experience came at the running back position, rugby star Rees-Zammit is set to transition to wide receiver for the Jaguars. To hear about his move to the position and his thoughts on joining the Jaguars, listen to Jaguars On SI's exclusive interview with him above.
Rees-Zammit, a native of Penarth, Wales, is a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. Rees-Zammit spent the offseason and training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs but was waived, with the Chiefs opting to give his International Player Pathway spot on the practice squad to another player.
This opened the door for Rees-Zammit to land on the Jaguars' practice squad as their International Player Pathway roster spot after an injury to fellow pathway player Patrick Murtaugh earlier in training camp.
Rees-Zammit played for Gloucester of Premiership Rugby, England’s top rugby division, from 2018-24 and totaled 210 points in 77 club appearances. Internationally, Rees-Zammit represented Wales (2019-23) and the British & Irish Lions (2021). He recorded 105 points in 41 international appearances and became the youngest player since 1959 to be selected to the British & Irish Lions squad. Rees-Zammit spent 2024 training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor noted on Thursday that Rees-Zammit has done a nice job adjusting to his new position during individual drills, with Rees-Zammit now having just five practices as a wide receiver under his belt. Can the Jaguars tap into his skill set at the new position? That is their hope.
While Rees-Zammit will spend his first NFL season on the Jaguars' practice squad, he does give them a player to experiment with moving forward, whether on offense or on special teams. It also means the Jaguars have a second International Pathway Player to develop while Murtaugh recovers from his season-ending injury.
“Well, he reverts back to—counts against the 90, right? He's on IR for the season; season-ending injury. So, we'll rehab him and try to get him ready for next year," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said about Murtaugh last week.
