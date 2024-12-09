WATCH: Jaguars' Pederson Reviews Big Win Over Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke on Monday about the team's 10-6 win over the Tennessee Titans, and we were there for it all.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones spoke about the Titans win on Sunday. Below is a transcript.
Q: Mac (Jones) could you talk about just the satisfaction of your first win for your hometown team, at a bitter rival's home field?
Jones: Yeah, I think, it's just a great example of sticking with it, and the defense really giving us a chance throughout the game, and the offensive line, Cole (Van Lanen) for stepping in there, first start. So, just all that stuff was really good. Thought the guys responded and we didn’t quit this time, which is really important for us moving forward. There was no quit.
Q: Could you talk a little bit about, I don't know how much more satisfaction you get from a play that works exactly as scripted or a play that breaks down and you end up making something out of it. Could you talk about that play and the throw to Brian (Thomas Jr.)?
Jones: Yeah, I think it was just a great job by him. We talked about it in scramble rules and stuff and I kind of got stuck on one of my reads and had to evade—really was a good pocket so I could have just stood in there and threw it, but I kind of made it harder than it needed to be. But it was a great job of him just catching it and he had another explosive play before that on the deep crosser. So, it was really, just had to get him going and I appreciate him for staying patient. Sometimes, I definitely feel like I could have gotten him the ball earlier to get him going, just a couple touches. He was definitely open so I’m sure I’ll watch it and see that.
Q: But did you, you said you made it harder than it needed to be, but you did get out on the left side, I mean that’s what created it.
Jones: For sure, yeah. I have to watch it. I just kind of speak off instinct and it's definitely something I've worked on. So, I'm gonna continue to grow in that area and at the end of the day, like I said our defense gave us a chance to be in that position and at the end of the day our best player made a good play.
Q: You get thrust into this position here obviously an unfortunate incident with Trevor (Lawrence). But this is a start, this is your team so everything that’s happened to you before in your NFL career, how does this weigh on you, is it a relief is it a...?
Jones: Yeah. I mean I know it’s really hard to win in the NFL and I’ve learned that the hard way. I’ve always followed that mantra of just a win's a win. And you can play really well and lose and play not so good and win. It just takes that one or two plays each game. So, I told the young guys that and that’s the learning lesson here. I feel like we played with a little bit more swag today and I know we’re going to continue to do that, offense, defense, special teams, we’re not gonna be scared. So, we just got to keep that going.
Q: (Brian) Thomas with a career high in targets, 11, I believe it was. Was there an intention to give him the ball?
Jones: Yeah, I think just as the game went on, he did a good job getting open. He was open all game, but I just had to get him the ball earlier and let him settle in. As a rookie, I’ve been there, you want to get some catches, get going, feeling good and all the other guys too like they're making plays, and running backs and Tank (Bigsby) on that touchdown and stuff. So, we just got to find a way to be a little bit more consistent. But like I said, we didn’t roll over and quit this time and that's important.
Q: Tough first half obviously, how did you guys not let that affect you?
Jones: Yeah, for sure, great question. I mean, I’ve been there a lot of times. I’ve played not so great in the first half and kind of let it affect the next half. I told the guys, and I told myself that I’m not letting that happen today. And we kind of just went out there and responded and it all comes down to communication. I think sometimes you're not talking with the guys, stuffs not going good, you just got to keep pushing and play each play, one play at a time and they definitely responded. So, I definitely got to watch it and get better, but at the end of the day, that’s the NFL.
Q: You went to Brian (Thomas Jr.) on three straight plays on the right side, two sideline and the other one where he went in motion to the right side. I mean is that just an example of why he is the best player because, you don’t usually go to the same guy on three straight times on the same side of the field?
Jones: Yeah, and they were doing, as always, the defense is going to do things that take him away. But he still found a way to get open and we had time with the offensive line. I thought they did a great job, I don’t think, maybe it was one sack, I don’t know, but something like that. So that's really good. As a quarterback you feel good back there, against a really good defense, a well-coached defense that we’ll play again here soon.
Q: Could you talk a little bit about, you know whether it's relief or you got a monkey off your back to be able to get the first win for your hometown team?
Jones: Yeah, for sure, I mean, as I said it’s– I remember, when I was a younger player, when we would win maybe I didn’t play as good or whatever and I wasn’t as happy. But once you win in this league it’s amazing, it’s just a great feeling and you want to do it again. So, one win is not going to define anybody, one loss isn’t going to define anybody. So, you just got to keep moving forward and like I said, play with the swag that we did today.
