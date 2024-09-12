WATCH: Jaguars' RB Travis Etienne Previews Week 2 vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne spoke in the locker room at the Miller Electric Center this week, and as always we were there for it all.
To watch the interview, view above.
Head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media on Wednesday. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: On his initial scouting of the Browns?
Pederson: “One, they’ve got great personnel, really great personnel. Obviously, 95, we know about Myles [Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett]. He's an excellent, excellent football player and one of the best we've seen. Got our hands full there. This is a typical [Browns defensive coordinator] Jim Schwartz, get up the field, jet rush, linebackers are downhill, physical, good tackling football team. Offensively, we know what they're capable of doing, obviously. Just go back, I know it was a different quarterback last year, but chances of hitting some big plays, and the ability to do that, and special teams. It's a solid unit. So, good football team.”
Q: On the challenge of playing against Myles Garrett?
Pederson: “It's hard to just block him one-on-one, even with offensive tackles. I mean, it's a challenge. Particularly on third-down or second-and-long when they think you're going to pass. You've got to spend the resources to slow him down. Give him a lot of respect. That's what teams do, right? You see it on film all the time. It’s just the respect of who the player is. He can certainly wreck a game.”
Q: On how much he reviews last year’s game vs. Cleveland?
Pederson: “You’ve got to look at it. Personnel, what we did offensively, defensively. Offensively we didn't take care of the ball very well in that football game. We turned it over too many times and obviously, it still came down to a one-score game. There's some positives to take away from it, but I think the biggest takeaway too for us is just we had to protect the football, which again we didn't do on Sunday.”
Q: On what he’s seen from the Browns’ new additions to their receiver core?
Pederson: “I think, like with anything, you’ve got talent there. I think they're still working through some things, getting on the same page with the quarterback and all that. But listen, it's the NFL and these guys can light it up at any time. We have to be prepared this week and stay focused on us.”
Q: On carrying over the defense’s man-coverage scheme to this week against the Browns?
Pederson “Yeah, it's interesting how people view man coverage nowadays instead of match coverage, which is a zone defense. But anyway, it's week-to-week. I'll tell you this, it's week-to-week. Game plans are going to change. Techniques are going to change. How Ryan [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] presents our defense will change from last week. It's just the way the league is and that's what you have to do. It's sort of a week-to-week game plan deal. I really thought for the most part, other than the big, the three plays for 182 yards in the game Sunday, our guys really did a nice job of corralling their receivers and playing physical when we were in space, tackling in space and things like that. So, it's going to take that same type of effort again this week.”
Q: On if he could explain match coverage?
Pederson: “It would take too long. We'd have to watch tape in order to do that.”
Q: On evaluating Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s play in Cleveland compared to when he was in Houston?
Pederson: It's hard for me to speculate and I don't want to do that. I just know that he's a good football player and they went after him and wanted him to be the quarterback there and he's still a dangerous guy throwing and running the football. John [Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer John Dever] alluded to the fact that when we played him years ago back when he was in Houston, he had a heck of a football game, and he's got that in him and very capable of doing that. So, can't fall asleep on it, can't lose focus on it. Another good player in this league that you’ve got to give a lot of respect to.”
