Week 13 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Has a New Season-High Ranking

Week 13 wasn't exactly a continuation of Trevor Lawrence's hot streak.

Lawrence had his moments and was let down by at least five drops from his receivers and tight ends in a 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, but it wasn't the same week of big throws Lawrence had shown off in each of the three games prior.

But as a result of Lawrence showing some legitimate grit and toughness, he is still trending upward in some quarterback rankings, including this week's QB Index from NFL.com.

Lawrence, who was ranked No. 14 last week, came in at No. 13 this week despite the blowout loss and so-so stat line.

"Lawrence's three-week joyride hit a wall in Sunday's wipeout loss to the Lions. Jacksonville's young starter underwent an MRI on his left foot Monday after being twisted to the ground in ugly fashion just before halftime," NFL.com wrote. "Rugged as can be, Lawrence returned to the field after intermission to throw a touchdown pass, but Jacksonville’s offense -- with the game script tossed in a blender -- is under pressure to turn it around against an agitated Titans defense. Lawrence’s season is about overall growth and clear steps have been made."

Lawrence, who started the game 9-of-19 for 124 yards, dropped back to pass in the final seconds of a 23-6 half. He was sacked by Detriot Lions defender James Houston from the blindside, with Houston grabbing Lawrence's lower-half and twisting as he went to the ground.

Lawrence, who the broadcast showed walking to the locker room with trainers on his power, went down and screamed in pain as he was hit and Houston rolled off of him. Houston was not flagged for the low hit on Lawrence.

Lawrence ran onto the field shortly after the rest of the offense, warming up after the broadcast reported that head coach Doug Pederson said he still had a chance to play. Lawrence never missed a snap, leading the Jaguars on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram.

Lawrence finished Sunday 17-of-31 (54.8%) for 179 yard and a touchdown.

Below is where NFL.com has ranked Lawrence each week this season; a lull in the middle of the season after an early jump, presented by a rise over the last few weeks.

Week 2: No. 19

Week 3: No. 20

Week 4: No. 14

Week 5: No. 17

Week 6: No. 24

Week 7: No. 21

Week 8: No. 20

Week 10: No. 19

Week 11: No. 16

Week 12: No. 16

Week 13: No. 14

Week 14: No. 13